Manasquan Bank's Lisa Roettger Honored by Executive Women of New Jersey at 2024 Salute to the Policy Makers Gala

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank is proud to announce that Lisa Roettger, SEVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, was honored at the Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) biennial gala, Salute to the Policy Makers, held on Tuesday, October 22 at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains.

Lisa was recognized for her outstanding professional achievements and her unwavering commitment to advancing women's representation in leadership roles. This prestigious event celebrated New Jersey's most distinguished women in business, government, and academia, highlighting their significant contributions to their respective fields.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Lisa's accomplishments and the impact she has made in our community and beyond," said Manasquan Bank Chair, President and CEO, James S. Vaccaro. "Her dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace aligns with our values and mission to empower individuals at every level."

The evening brought together remarkable women leaders who exemplify the power and potential of women's leadership across various sectors. EWNJ President M. Courtney McCormick, Esq., noted, "The extraordinary contributions of these trailblazers represent the ongoing need to address challenges in achieving gender and racial equity in the workplace."

Susan K. Dromsky-Reed, Esq., EWNJ President-Elect and Salute 2024 Chair, emphasized the importance of empowering women in leadership: "This year's gala honors the achievements of our honorees and the collective progress we can achieve when women are supported in their journeys."

Manasquan Bank is proud to support EWNJ and its mission to foster inclusive leadership and create a more equitable future. The Salute to the Policy Makers Gala also serves to raise funds for EWNJ's networking programs, advocacy work, and the Graduate Merit Award Program, which provides scholarships to women pursuing non-traditional graduate studies.

To view the full Policy Makers List of honorees, visit ewnj.org/salute-to-the-policy-makers.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets of $3 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank

About EWNJ:

EWNJ's mission is to ensure that women have equal opportunities and representation in senior corporate leadership. Through our mentor program and our Graduate Merit Award Program, we are seeking to establish a pipeline for future women leaders to excel and flourish in corporate spaces. We are the largest provider of scholarships to women who are non-traditional graduate students in New Jersey.

In support of our mission, we publish a biennial report on the number of women on boards and in the senior governance of publicly traded companies in New Jersey. This report is the only one of its kind in the state. We also host events to build connections and amplify our work. To learn more about EWNJ, visit www.ewnj.org.

SOURCE Manasquan Bank