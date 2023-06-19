Manchester City announces collaboration with global esports organization Gen.G

  • The collaboration will see Manchester City work with Gen.G to create new content for fans and host events around the globe.
  • Both organizations will activate during Manchester City's upcoming visit to Seoul as part of the Club's preseason tour.

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treble winners, Manchester City has today announced a new collaboration with world-leading global esports organization, Gen.G.

Formed in 2017, Gen.G fields nine top-level esports teams across titles including League of Legends, Valorant and Overwatch. Gen.G has won eight championships to date, including two victories at the prestigious League of Legends World Championship.

Manchester City are the current Premier League Champions, winning the title consecutively over the last three seasons.  During the 2022- 2023 season, the Club also became Champions of Europe and lifted the English Cup, securing a historic treble.

This exciting collaboration will combine football and esports audiences, creating bespoke experiences and unique engagement opportunities tailored towards both sets of fans, including new content with talent and players across multiple platforms as well as in-person fan events in regions including South Korea and the UK.

Manchester City's own esports side has enjoyed healthy growth in recent years, forming successful professional Fortnite and EA Sports FIFA teams with a global player roster including the likes of 2020/21 ePremier League Champion 'Shellzz' and 2023 DreamHack San Diego winner 'Threats'.

This ultimate crossover will see City and Gen.G explore new avenues of co-branded merchandise to launch limited edition products for fans to enjoy.

Following Manchester City's recent announcement of the Club's visit to Seoul as part of 2023/24 preseason preparations in July, this collaboration will further establish an opportunity for both organizations to activate and maximise the club's presence in Asia as the team prepares to move into the new season as reigning Premier League Champions.

Gavin Johnson, Media Director at City Football Group said:

"We are delighted to launch the collaboration between Manchester City and Gen.G, another fantastic addition to the Club's growing involvement in the esports space which will further increase our presence within South Korea and the region. Working with Gen.G, a hugely successful name in the gaming industry, we hope to spark a unique synergy of global audiences, providing both organizations the chance to create exciting experiences for football and esports fans alike."

Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G Esports, said:

"We've been on a search to learn from the sports world's best about what it takes to maintain a championship mindset even under the brightest lights of competition, and we are excited to work with the newly crowned champions, Manchester City under the banner of GEN CITY. We are incredibly excited about this partnership both for our competitive pro and educational academy teams and hope to build upon this collaboration into the future."

Fans are invited to keep up to date on all things Manchester City and Gen.G by visiting their websites mancity.com/esports and geng.gg. Fans can also follow on social on twitter.com/mancityesports and twitter.com/geng.  

