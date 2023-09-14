MANCHESTER CITY UNVEILS JOIE AS OFFICIAL STADIUM NAMING PARTNER OF ACADEMY STADIUM

  • The Joie Stadium is the only purpose-built stadium in the Women's Super League and the first to have a naming partner

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester City has today announced baby gear brand, Joie as the Official Stadium Naming Partner of the Academy Stadium, making it the first club in the Women's Super League to secure a commercial agreement for its stadium naming rights.

The whole Manchester City Women's team, including captain Steph Houghton, Chloe Kelly and Demi Stokes, marked this huge milestone as they cut a giant orange Joie bow that wrapped the newly-named stadium.

Manchester City squad at the newly renamed Joie Stadium - the only purpose-built stadium in the Women’s Super League and the first to have a naming partner (PRNewsfoto/Manchester City)
Manchester City squad at the newly renamed Joie Stadium - the only purpose-built stadium in the Women’s Super League and the first to have a naming partner (PRNewsfoto/Manchester City)
Manchester City squad in front of the newly renamed Joie Stadium - the only purpose-built stadium in the Women’s Super League and the first to have a naming partner (PRNewsfoto/Manchester City)
Manchester City squad in front of the newly renamed Joie Stadium - the only purpose-built stadium in the Women’s Super League and the first to have a naming partner (PRNewsfoto/Manchester City)
Manchester City Women’s players Demi Stokes, Steph Houghton and Chloe Kelly in front of the Joie Stadium (PRNewsfoto/Manchester City)
Manchester City Women’s players Demi Stokes, Steph Houghton and Chloe Kelly in front of the Joie Stadium (PRNewsfoto/Manchester City)

The naming of the stadium marks the next phase of the multi-year partnership between baby gear brand, Joie and Manchester City as, together, they pledge to introduce and improve family friendly services at the stadium.

Opened in 2014 as part of the Club's continued investment into East Manchester and the Etihad Campus, the 7,000 capacity stadium is the only purpose-built stadium in the Women's Super League and is the home of Manchester City Women. In addition, many of City's Elite Development Squad and youth team matches also take place in the stadium.

Gavin Makel, Managing Director, Manchester City Women, said: "Today is a really significant moment for Manchester City, as we welcome Joie as Official Naming Partner. 

"A Women's team partner since March this year, Joie shares our commitment to family values and high standards and we're delighted the brand has chosen to extend its current relationship.

"It is a further reflection of the importance, growth and commercial appeal of Manchester City Women and the wider women's game and we are excited to work together with Joie to maximise opportunities for families at our matches."

David Welsh, Senior Managing Director, Joie, said: "Football offers an unforgettable experience for families and by partnering with Manchester City Women and becoming the Official Stadium Naming Partner, we aim to make it truly accessible for all.

"We're incredibly proud of the steps we are making to help provide an all-inclusive experience and are committed to further developing our offer and ensuring that the Joie Stadium is one of the most family-friendly in the Women's Super League."

Further internal and external branding featuring the Joie logo will appear across stadium assets.

