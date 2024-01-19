Manchester's School Choice Fair Saturday Set to Share Free Fun, School Info

News provided by

National School Choice Week

19 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Hundreds of parents, students to explore K-12 choices

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumpstart your K-12 school search for next year at a free, family-friendly fair on Saturday, Jan. 27 featuring New Hampshire's public, private, and homeschool options.

More than 400 community members will shop schools at the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. fair at Southern New Hampshire University. While parents meet school leaders, ask questions, and receive information, children can enjoy face painting, balloon twisting, a photobooth, snacks, music, and additional fun.

From classical schools to leadership schools, from public charter schools to private religious schools, the fair will offer a taste of the diverse options families can choose. Besides meeting local schools, attendees will have the chance to learn about New Hampshire's recently expanded education freedom account program. In 2023, eligibility for the state program increased from 300 percent of the federal poverty level to 350 percent.

The goal of the event? To celebrate learning and offer support to New Hampshire families in the school search process. The fair is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, including nearly 100 events and activities in New Hampshire.

"Every child is unique and all children learn differently. All NH children, regardless of their income or neighborhood, should have the education that is the right fit for them to realize their potential," said Kate Baker Demers of Children's Scholarship Fund - New Hampshire. "We're excited for families to learn about the options available to them, from free public schools to private school scholarships."

This event is hosted by Children's Scholarship Fund - New Hampshire. Children's Scholarship Fund - New Hampshire provides scholarships to empower low and moderate income New Hampshire families to choose the education that best fit their children's needs, regardless of their income or zip code.

Join the fun at the free event at Southern New Hampshire University, located at 2500 North River Rd. The event will take place in the Dining Center.

Families can RSVP for the free event at manchesterschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

Houston School Fair at Minute Maid Park To Bring Learning Options, Free Fun to Families

Houston School Fair at Minute Maid Park To Bring Learning Options, Free Fun to Families

Join the fun at the Minute Maid Park next weekend, where the annual Houston School Fair will fill the air with music, balloons, and the smell of...
First of Its Kind School Fair Opens Doors to New Schools of Choice

First of Its Kind School Fair Opens Doors to New Schools of Choice

As families in all 50 states celebrate K-12 learning, a Des Moines school fair marking School Choice Week will feature superheroes, scavenger hunts,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.