Mandalay Bay Completes $100 Million Remodel of 2.1 Million-Square-Foot Convention Center

MANDALAY BAY IN LAS VEGAS COMPLETES $100 MILLION REMODEL OF 2.1 MILLION-SQUARE-FOOT CONVENTION CENTER Post this

"Meetings and conventions play a pivotal role in the success of Las Vegas, and the revitalization of the Mandalay Bay Convention Center demonstrates our commitment to this critical piece of our city's foundation," said Ernest Stovall, VP of Hotel Sales for Mandalay Bay. "Our goal is to evolve alongside the meetings industry to meet the needs of the modern customer. Based on invaluable insights from our customer advisory board, we crafted a space at Mandalay Bay that sets a new standard in excellence and reflects the future of modern meetings, events and trade shows."

Unveiled throughout the last two-and-a-half years, the reimagined convention center has successfully hosted some of the country's most high-profile events and trade shows, including Shoptalk Spring in March 2024.

Sophie Wawro, Global President of ShopTalk, said, "We enjoyed hosting our event in the newly remodeled convention center, using features such as the new digital signage and other upgraded amenities. Outside of the fantastic convention space, we love holding our events at Mandalay Bay because of the great team and how the property has such extensive capabilities we can utilize, such as the restaurants, rooms and even the beach."

Technology Enhancements

Recognizing the importance of seamless communication, Mandalay Bay implemented state-of-the-art technology upgrades, including installing cutting-edge Cat6A Ethernet cabling throughout the convention center. This advancement doubles the frequency of data transmission, enabling lightning-fast speeds up to 9400% faster. The convention center now boasts 11 dynamic digital walls, spanning up to 24' x 13', strategically positioned for brand placements, sponsorships and targeted event messaging. Additionally, attendees can benefit from 20 double-sided 55" mobile flexible display units, facilitating effortless navigation to meeting rooms and events. RFID locks were installed on all meeting room doors, and over 200 motion detection cameras have been placed throughout the space.

Refreshing New Design & Fine Art

The newly remodeled convention space provides a bright and vibrant atmosphere that complements Mandalay Bay's tropical-inspired brand. Conceptualized by the MGM Resorts International Design Group in collaboration with Dezmotif Studios, the contemporary design incorporates practical improvements such as enhanced lighting, streamlined signage and inviting seating areas. The design features white-washed walls and ceilings adorned with bold floral patterns in cerulean and coral tones, complemented by warm walnut accent walls. In addition to the redesign of all pre-function spaces, meeting rooms and ballrooms, Mandalay Bay's 1 million square feet of exhibit space has undergone a rejuvenation, including new paint, covered pillars and relocated strobe lights.

As part of MGM Resorts' commitment to promoting diverse and underrepresented artists within its corporate Fine Art program, the Mandalay Bay Convention Center now showcases captivating new works by artists Thandiwe Muriu and Sarah Anne Johnson, among others.

In addition to the convention center, Mandalay Bay is in the midst of a new wave, enriching its integrated resort experience through a series of dynamic upgrades and new venues. These enhancements are set to further elevate the client experience and provide everything needed to facilitate successful events all under one roof. Developments include the recent remodel of all 424 rooms and suites at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas; restaurant openings including Orla by Michael Mina and Caramá by Wolfgang Puck; and the introductions of Swingers, the high-end, 21-and-over mini golf and cocktail concept from London and New York City and Bob Marley Hope Road, an immersive experience honoring Bob Marley, both opening in late 2024.

About Mandalay Bay

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Michelob ULTRA Arena, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the 2.1-million-square-foot convention center combine to make Mandalay Bay a captivating Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, a AAA Five Diamond hotel offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite Delano Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dana Rutkin

MGM Resorts Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International