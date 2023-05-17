Mango Industry Seeing Unprecedented Growth Heading Into Summer

National Mango Board urges retailers to support record-setting volume of one of summer's favorite superfruit

ORLANDO, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mango industry is having record volume of high-quality fruit arriving in the U.S. this year. Mango volume for the past three weeks has topped the charts at 4.4M, 5.1M and 4.6M boxes per week. The National Mango Board has engaged its growers, importers, and retailers to initiate key marketing strategies to drive sales for this superfruit heading into June's National Mango Month and National Mango Day on July 22. Traditionally, June and July are peak months for mango volume however, the unheard of numbers further extends the opportunity for more consumers sales.

To support the incoming mango supply, the National Mango Board has taken the initiative to activate key marketing campaigns like Cinco de Mango, Party with Mango, the highly successful mango Origin Stories and adding a shopability feature to its recipes through Chicory. These programs showcase the flavor and vibrance of mango as the ultimate stone fruit and one of the most versatile superfruits heading into the warmer months.

"This large supply presents tremendous opportunity for retailers to create colorful, large displays and showcase the availability of all mango varieties now available at local grocery stores throughout the U.S.," said Dan Spellman, director of marketing of the National Mango Board. "Also, summer is the perfect time to grill mango or amplify your traditional summertime dishes by adding a unique flavor whether it be to a refreshing beverage, savory dinner or sweet snack."

The National Mango Board recommends retailers talk to their suppliers for specific information on availability and sizes, and to their National Mango Board retail marketing consultant for more information and resources – like our mango display bins – to promote this summertime favorite.

About the National Mango Board

The National Mango Board (NMB) is here to inspire and educate U.S. consumers about the culture, flavor, versatility, and nutrition of the world's most exciting super fruit - the mango! We are supported entirely by assessments from domestic and imported mangos, and we don't rely on any taxpayer dollars or government funding. We participate in strategic planning, marketing and communications, research, and industry relations to achieve our vision of bringing the mango party to every U.S. household.

We invite you to keep up with all things mango by following us on our social media channels, @mangoboard or checking out our blog at mango.org/blog. Learn more at mango.org.

