MANGOMINT SALON & SPA SOFTWARE NOW OFFICIALLY HIPAA COMPLIANT, ENSURING MAXIMUM SECURITY FOR MEDICAL SPAS AND RELATED BUSINESSES

Mangomint

01 Aug, 2023, 13:27 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mangomint, the highest-rated provider of salon and spa management software, is proud to announce compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the U.S. national standard set for health information security and privacy.

This significant achievement highlights Mangomint's commitment to supporting the privacy and security needs of medical spas and related businesses that handle protected health information (PHI). HIPAA compliance is a critical requirement for medical spas, aesthetic clinics, and other related businesses that handle PHI.

"Protecting our customers' data and ensuring their businesses' compliance with HIPAA regulations have always been top priorities for Mangomint," said Daniel Lang, Mangomint CEO. "By achieving HIPAA compliance, we aim to offer our valued customers the peace of mind they need to focus on delivering exceptional client experiences while staying compliant with the strictest industry standards."

Medical spas that utilize Mangomint's HIPAA-compliant software gain access to a comprehensive set of features that allow them to manage and securely store sensitive client contact details, detailed treatment notes, client forms, messages and appointment history as well as provide a modern and elegant booking experience for their clients.

Medical spas interested in elevating their business with Mangomint's HIPAA-compliant medspa software can take advantage of a free 30-day trial by visiting www.mangomint.com.

About Mangomint

Mangomint is a next-generation SaaS platform purpose-built for businesses with 5+ service providers to streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver an exceptional client experience. Mangomint provides hair salons, day spas, medspas, massage studios, tattoo studios, nail salons, barbershops, and more with everything they need to run their business. The platform's beautiful interface, time-saving automations, and cutting-edge smart features like Express Booking™, Client Self-Checkout, Two-Way Texting, Service Customizations and Resource Scheduling set it apart from last-gen software solutions. Other features include appointment booking and scheduling, point of sale and payment processing, client and staff management, retail and inventory, as well as revenue-driving tools like memberships, packages, and gift cards.

