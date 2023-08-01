MANGOMINT SALON & SPA SOFTWARE NOW OFFICIALLY HIPAA COMPLIANT, ENSURING MAXIMUM SECURITY FOR MEDICAL SPAS AND RELATED BUSINESSES.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mangomint, the highest-rated provider of salon and spa management software, is proud to announce compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the U.S. national standard set for health information security and privacy.

This significant achievement highlights Mangomint's commitment to supporting the privacy and security needs of medical spas and related businesses that handle protected health information (PHI). HIPAA compliance is a critical requirement for medical spas, aesthetic clinics, and other related businesses that handle PHI.

"Protecting our customers' data and ensuring their businesses' compliance with HIPAA regulations have always been top priorities for Mangomint," said Daniel Lang, Mangomint CEO. "By achieving HIPAA compliance, we aim to offer our valued customers the peace of mind they need to focus on delivering exceptional client experiences while staying compliant with the strictest industry standards."

Medical spas that utilize Mangomint's HIPAA-compliant software gain access to a comprehensive set of features that allow them to manage and securely store sensitive client contact details, detailed treatment notes, client forms, messages and appointment history as well as provide a modern and elegant booking experience for their clients.

