Manhattan Movers Are Staying Local and Going Full-Service in 2026

FlatRate Moving Q1 2026 data shows Manhattan-origin moves becoming more local and more full-service

NEW YORK, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan has long been a market defined more by local and regional moves than by long-distance relocation. In 2026, that pattern is becoming even more concentrated close to home, with a slightly larger share of Manhattan-origin moves staying within Manhattan and within New York City. At the same time, residents are increasingly asking for more hands-on help when they move.

First-quarter data from FlatRate Moving , New York City's longest-operating flat-rate moving company, shows that 51.4% of Manhattan-origin moves stayed within Manhattan in Q1 2026, up from 48.8% in Q1 2025. Expand the lens and 70.1% stayed within New York City, compared with 68.2% a year earlier, while 86.3% remained within the tri-state area, essentially unchanged from 86.2% last year.

The Destinations

After Manhattan itself, the leading destinations in Q1 2026 included Brooklyn, the Bronx, Long Island City, Jersey City, Hoboken, and Stamford. The pattern reflects a market still defined by local and regional reshuffling.

The Service Shift

What is changing is not where Manhattan residents are going. It is how they want to get there.

Among moves within Manhattan, 38.8% of Q1 2026 requests included packing, up from 29.3% in Q1 2025. The share including packing, unpacking, carpentry, or another hands-on service rose to 42.2% from 30.6% over the same period. The borough's most local moves are becoming more full-service.

"What stands out is that Manhattan movers are still staying local at very high rates, but they are also asking for more support," said Dejon Reid, Vice President of Sales at FlatRate Moving. "For many clients, especially inside Manhattan, moving is becoming less about simply getting from one address to another and more about having the process handled professionally from start to finish."

The data suggests that for Manhattan residents in 2026, a local move and a simple move are increasingly not the same thing.

About FlatRate Moving

FlatRate Moving is a New York City-based moving and storage company founded in 1991 by Sharone Ben-Harosh. The company introduced the all-inclusive flat-rate pricing model to the New York City moving industry and has completed more than 500,000 moves across local, long-distance, and international relocations. FlatRate Moving serves residential, commercial, and government clients and operates FlatRate Elite, a white glove moving division for high-value relocations. For more information, visit www.flatrate.com .

Media Contact:

Leah Biteolin

FlatRate Moving

(646) 361-6449

[email protected]

SOURCE FlatRate Moving