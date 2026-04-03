The New Expat Map: Where New Yorkers Are Actually Moving in 2026

FlatRate Moving Q1 data reveals a sixfold surge in secondary European destinations and a shrinking long tail of one-off cities, signaling a more defined global relocation pattern

NEW YORK, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City has always exported residents to the world. What is new in 2026 is that the destination map is becoming readable.

First-quarter data from FlatRate Moving, New York City's longest-operating flat-rate moving company, shows international relocation requests consolidating around a clearer set of destinations than at any point in recent years. The scattered list of one-off cities that characterized 2025 demand is giving way to a more structured pattern, with major cities growing stronger and a distinct second tier emerging for the first time.

The Numbers

London, Paris, and Toronto accounted for 32.3% of FlatRate's international destination requests in Q1 2026, up from 22.9% in Q1 2025. London remained the clear anchor, with most of the gain driven by London and Paris strengthening their share.

At the same time, the catch-all category fell from 65.9% of requests in early 2025 to 39.8% in early 2026. That 26-point drop is the most significant single shift in the data.

It does not mean New Yorkers stopped going to unexpected places. It means unexpected places stopped being random.

The Surprise: Secondary Europe Is Having a Moment

The sharpest move in the data belongs to European cities that rarely make the headline list: Vienna, Zurich, Geneva, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Valencia, Milan, Nice, Edinburgh, Sofia, and Brussels. Together, these cities grew from 1.8% of international requests in Q1 2025 to 11.9% in Q1 2026, a more than sixfold increase in a single year.

Canada outside Toronto followed a similar pattern. Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa, and Kingston pushed Canada's non-Toronto share from 2.9% to 7.0%.

Asia-Pacific and Gulf destinations including Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Kuala Lumpur doubled their combined share from 3.5% to 7.0%. The data reflects requests received during the period and does not account for whether all moves were ultimately completed.

What It Means

The top destinations got stronger, the second tier got more visible, and the long tail of one-off cities got much shorter.

"What stands out now is how much more defined the overall destination mix has become," said Dejon Reid, Vice President of Sales at FlatRate Moving. "Clients are still choosing the classic anchors, but they're also showing stronger interest in a wider range of cities that feel intentional and destination-driven. International moving demand is becoming more focused, not more random."

For a city as globally connected as New York, that shift matters. New Yorkers relocate internationally for work, family, education, investment, and lifestyle. In 2026, the data suggests those decisions are becoming easier to read.

About FlatRate Moving

FlatRate Moving is a New York City-based moving and storage company founded in 1991 by Sharone Ben-Harosh. The company introduced the all-inclusive flat-rate pricing model to the New York City moving industry and has completed more than 500,000 moves across local, long-distance, and international relocations. FlatRate Moving serves residential, commercial, and government clients and operates FlatRate Elite, a white glove moving division for high-value relocations. For more information, visit flatrate.com.

Media Contact:

Leah Biteolin

FlatRate Moving

(646) 361-5449

[email protected]

SOURCE FlatRate Moving