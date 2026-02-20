Manhattan Review Releases Fourth Edition of GRE Prep Book Series

Manhattan Review releases book series specifically written for the revised GRE test. One book is available as a free download on its website.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Review, a leading global educational services and EdTech provider, has launched the 4th edition of its acclaimed GRE Turbocharge Your Prep book series, updated for the new GRE. Providing the most comprehensive, up-to-date study guides for students preparing for standardized exams like the GRE illustrates the continuing commitment to student achievement and educational excellence that is the foundation for Manhattan Review's record of success.

This latest edition of the GRE prep book series is tailored to the revised Graduate Record Examination introduced in 2023. It provides a wealth of information, guidance, and test-taking strategies for the current GRE. The volumes present an in-depth focus on content, strategic insights, and practice questions designed for top performance. They offer a valuable resource for those studying for the GRE, and exemplify Manhattan Review's dedication to helping students achieve exceptional scores.

Founder Dr. Joern Meissner said, "At Manhattan Review, we always aim to put the best test preparation tools in students' hands, and the current release is the latest demonstration of that commitment." Manhattan Review's premier educational services give students the resources they need to take charge of their academic and professional futures, helping them reach their full potential and gain admission to the schools of their choice.

Since its inception in 1999, Manhattan Review has been synonymous with top-tier test preparation and academic success, serving students and professionals worldwide through innovative methodologies and expert guidance. We are continuing this tradition with our focus on marrying traditional pedagogical concepts with EdTech. As part of that effort, Manhattan Review also provides over 100 GRE practice questions with detailed solutions and performance comparisons on its website, as well as its highly-acclaimed interactive GRE vocabulary flashcards, both of them at no cost.

The 12-book GRE prep series is now available for purchase. Manhattan Review is also excited to announce that one of the new books, the "GRE Quantitative Question Bank," is being offered as a free download on its website. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to making high-quality test preparation accessible to all aspiring students and professionals. By providing this resource at no cost, Manhattan Review aims to empower individuals on their educational journeys by enhancing their study experience.

Manhattan Review is a global EdTech leader in test preparation and tutoring, merging advances in technology with pedagogical expertise to create individual learning experiences. Founded in New York City in 1999 by Prof. Dr. Joern Meissner, Manhattan Review has grown to become a leading firm in test prep, admissions consulting, and career training worldwide. With a focus on efficiency, quality, and personalized service, Manhattan Review continues to set the standard for academic excellence and professional success in the test prep industry.

