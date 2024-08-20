Manhattan Review Releases 7th Edition of Acclaimed GMAT Prep Book Series

Manhattan Review celebrates 25 years of excellence in test preparation with the release of a book series specifically written for the GMAT Focus Edition.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Review, a leading global educational services provider, proudly marks its 25th anniversary by launching the 7th edition of its acclaimed GMAT Turbocharge Your Prep book series. Since its inception in 1999, Manhattan Review has been synonymous with top-tier test preparation and academic success, serving students and professionals worldwide through innovative methodologies and expert guidance.

Manhattan Review releases six new books as part of the 7th Edition of its GMAT Focus Prep Book Series.

As standardized tests change, so do the needs of students preparing for those tests, and Manhattan Review's success over the years is a testament to its unwavering commitment to student achievement and educational excellence. Through its innovative educational services, Manhattan Review gives students the tools they need to take charge of their academic and professional futures, helping them reach their full potential and gain admission to the schools of their choice.

"We are immensely proud to have provided top-quality test prep for the past 25 years," said Prof. Dr. Joern Meissner, Founder of Manhattan Review. "Our 25th anniversary celebration not only commemorates past accomplishments but also sets a vision for future innovations in test preparation and academic consulting. We look forward to delivering high-quality resources and personalized guidance for years to come."

The newly released 7th edition of the prep book series is designed specifically for the GMAT Focus Edition and reflects Manhattan Review's dedication to helping students achieve outstanding test scores. These updated resources are designed to meet the evolving needs of students taking the new GMAT Focus Edition by offering in-depth content focus, strategic insights, and practice questions tailored for peak performance.

In celebration of this significant milestone, Manhattan Review is excited to announce that one of its new prep books, Manhattan Review GMAT Focus Quantitative Question Bank, is available as a free download on its website. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to making high-quality test preparation accessible to all aspiring students and professionals. By providing this resource at no cost, Manhattan Review aims to empower individuals along their educational journeys by enhancing their study experience. Visit their website today to download a free copy of the GMAT Focus Quantitative Question Bank and discover the research-based strategies and insights that have helped countless learners achieve and exceed their GMAT prep goals.

About Manhattan Review, Inc.

Manhattan Review is a global leader in test preparation and academic services, offering personalized educational solutions and resources to empower individuals and organizations. Founded in New York City in 1999 by Prof. Dr. Joern Meissner, Manhattan Review has grown to become a leading firm in test prep, admissions consulting, and career training worldwide. With a focus on efficiency, quality, and personalized service, Manhattan Review continues to set the standard for academic excellence and professional success in the test prep industry. For more detailed information regarding our educational services please visit https://www.manhattanreview.com (Manhattan Review's official website).

Media Contact:

Karen L Miller

Manhattan Review, Inc.

2 Park Ave Ste 2010

New York, NY 10016

Phone: (212) 316-2000

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Manhattan Review, Inc.