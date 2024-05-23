Manhattan Vintage Announces Its First-Ever Summer Show May 31 to June 2, at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City

Discover over 90 vintage dealers highlighting summer vintage style. Post this

Over 20 new dealers from across the United States will join the summer showcase, bringing the total to more than 90 of the most sought-after vintage dealers gathered in one place . The Summer show will provide attendees with an immersive shopping experience complete with onsite tailoring and refreshments while celebrating the joy of vintage fashion and its contribution to sustainable practices.

"I'm excited to launch our first Summer Show, a significant expansion for Manhattan Vintage ," says Amy Abrams, owner of Manhattan Vintage . "It introduces a vibrant new community of dealers, collectors, and enthusiasts. With the growing demand for authentic vintage, the summer edition is an ideal platform to showcase iconic styles and emphasize the crucial role of caring for vintage fashion to maintain its quality and utility."

The Manhattan Vintage Summer Show will continue its strategic partnerships with The Laundress and Alternew. These collaborations bring expertise directly to the show floor, providing attendees with on-site alterations, tailoring, and expert garment care advice, thereby reinforcing Manhattan Vintage's commitment to preserving the integrity and longevity of vintage garments.

Manhattan Vintage celebrates individuality and is renowned for its dynamic shopping atmosphere where personal style and history converge. It is the prime destination for discovering unique vintage items that span various eras and styles. For more details and to secure tickets, please visit www.manhattanvintage.com and Eventbrite/ManhattanVintage.com .

MANHATTAN VINTAGE SHOW DETAILS

WHEN : May 31st through June 2nd | Eventbrite/ManhattanVintage.com Friday, 12 pm-1 pm (Early Access & Re-Entry) | Friday 1 pm-6 pm (General Admission) Saturday, 11 am-6 pm Sunday, 11 am-5 pm

WHERE : Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011

: Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W 18th St, 10011 SHOW MAP & DIRECTORY: www.manhattanvintage.com/attend

AMY ABRAMS

Amy Abrams, co-founder of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, Artists & Fleas , Regeneration , and the force behind the acquisition of Manhattan Vintage , has been a recognized figure in vintage, promoting independent creators and entrepreneurs for over 20 years. Her dynamic approach has earned her a spot among Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business , demonstrating her significant work across the industry.

SHOP EXTRAORDINARY ENTERPRISES

Shop Extraordinary Enterprises was established by co-founders Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer to create transformative retail experiences that bolster the courage of entrepreneurs, the spirit of creativity, and the power of human connection. The Company, headquartered in New York City, supports entrepreneurs while empowering communities in innovative and sustainable ways. The company's portfolio of brands includes Artists & Fleas (est. 2003), a retail showcase for makers and creators, Regeneration (est. 2021), a marketplace of vintage, thrift, and upcycled fashion, and Manhattan Vintage (acqn. 2022).

