MANITOBAH ATTAINS B CORP CERTIFICATION

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manitobah , the Indigenous-rooted brand dedicated to growing a strong Indigenous presence in the footwear industry as well as contributing to Indigenous economic empowerment, proudly announces its certification as a B Corporation™ (B Corp™). This achievement underscores Manitobah's steadfast commitment to operating as a positive force for good.

As one of over 7,400 businesses worldwide, Manitobah joins a global community committed to redefining business success by emphasizing social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. The rigorous B Corp assessment evaluates a company's lasting impact on employees, communities, suppliers, customers, governance, and the environment.

"Manitobah is dedicated to transparency and communicating our impact mission," said Sean McCormick, founder and chief impact officer. "We're thrilled to achieve B Corp certification and to share our inaugural social impact report, reflecting our unwavering commitment to our core values and social mission. We acknowledge that there is always more work to be done and remain steadfast in our commitment to setting ambitious goals."

In 2023, Manitobah also secured Benefit Corporation status, reinforcing its dedication to making a positive impact beyond profit, a key factor contributing to its B Corp certification. Alongside this achievement, Manitobah unveiled its first Annual Impact Report for the 2023 fiscal year, highlighting its profound positive impacts within Indigenous communities through its Four Pillars: Art in Action, Education for Change, Trade for Community, and Sovereignty through Leadership.

Art in Action

Manitobah remains a platform for authentic Indigenous art, engaging with an even greater number of artisans than before. Indigenous artists are the creative force behind all our core products. In 2023, the brand established partnerships with 11 new artists from 12 nations, with future plans to expand these collaborations.

Education for Change

The Manitobah Storyboot School, established in 2013, played a vital role in preserving Indigenous traditions. In 2023, both in-person and online workshops saw 444 students graduate, a remarkable 221% increase from the year prior and accounting for 26% of all graduates to date.

Trade for Community

Through its web-based Indigenous Market, Manitobah connects Indigenous artists with a broader audience and experienced a remarkable 112% growth in sales in 2023, contributing $233,019 back to Indigenous Market artisans.

Sovereignty through Leadership

Manitobah remains committed to implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) Calls to Action, providing employment opportunities to Indigenous professionals and suppliers.

Manitobah's journey towards B Corp Certification, alongside the unveiling of its inaugural Impact Report, marks a notable step in the mission to create a positive impact within Indigenous communities and beyond. This underscores the brand's commitment to walking together and making a difference with every step as the company advances towards a more sustainable and socially responsible future.

About Manitobah

Founded in 1997 in Winnipeg by Métis founder Sean McCormick, Manitobah embarked on a mission to build a global brand that would create positive impacts within Indigenous communities. Manitobah collaborates with Indigenous artists from across Turtle Island to craft the world's warmest and most comfortable footwear, preserving designs used by Indigenous people for thousands of years. Blending beauty and functionality, every pair of Manitobah mukluks embodies the company's promise—walking together, making a difference with every step. With every purchase, you too can make a meaningful difference.

