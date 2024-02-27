MANITOBAH DEBUTS "ROOTED" BRAND CAMPAIGN

News provided by

Manitobah

27 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Campaign Highlights Collaboration with Indigenous Artist Mikailah Thompson and Explores the Roots that Bind Us

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manitobah, the Indigenous-rooted brand dedicated to making positive impacts in Indigenous Communities, today introduced Rooted, a global brand campaign showcasing seasonal artist Mikailah Thompson and affirming its commitment to elevating Indigenous artistry. Rooted in Thompson's vision, the campaign emboldens all to dream of the infinite possibilities that lie ahead, rooted in the past, while guided by the hope and promise of tomorrow. Thompson, an Afro-Indigenous artist, and entrepreneur currently residing in Washington, D.C., seamlessly integrates her nimíipuu heritage into her artwork. Thompson's contributions to the 2024 Spring collection showcase her dedication to cultural preservation and her distinctive artistic style.

Manitobah Artist Series Video - Mikailah Thompson
Manitobah Artist Series Video - Mikailah Thompson
Mikailah Thompson
Mikailah Thompson
Manitobah Artist Series Video - Mikailah Thompson
Mikailah Thompson

"Rooted in my culture, I intricately bead subtle elements of nimíipuu and African designs into the pieces I create. Each bead, each stitch, serves as a profound homage to the legacy of my ancestors—honouring their stories, traditions, and resilience," said Thompson. "My art is not merely a reflection; it's a testament to my roots and aspirations, speaking volumes where words fall short. I was excited to collaborate with Manitobah and to have the opportunity to showcase my art alongside my community. By sharing their narratives and supporting their work in the process, I aim to inspire fellow artists to embrace their identities and pursue their passions."

In the Spring 2024 collection, Thompson's creative vision shines through in a variety of styles. Among them is the new Wallowa Moccasin, a tribute to the Wallowa Valley on Thompson's nimiipuu homeland, featuring her geometric embroidery. Additionally, the collection includes the new Butterfly Flat, adorned with the artist's intricate beadwork. Completing her collection are four additional footwear styles and three accessories, each embodying Thompson's unique artistic perspective.

At the core of Manitobah's mission is a dedication to Indigenous artistry and community empowerment. Established in 1997 with the aim of supporting Indigenous communities, the brand celebrates the resilience, beauty, and intricate designs of Indigenous cultures. Collaborating with Indigenous artists from across North America, Manitobah preserves and honours traditional designs, crafting footwear that embodies exceptional quality while carrying forward the stories and heritage of Indigenous peoples. This commitment to Indigenous artistry and cultural preservation is infused into every Manitobah product, reflecting the brand's promise of walking together, making a difference with every step.

"At Manitobah, we're thrilled to have Thompson as our seasonal artist, bringing her unique perspective and talent to our Spring 24 collection," said Carolyn MacNaughton, CEO of Manitobah. "Through collaborations like these, we provide a platform for authentic Indigenous art that encourages pride, shapes lives, and helps keep traditions alive. Thompson's contribution embodies this ethos, and we're excited to showcase her work and celebrate the rich heritage it represents. Together, we walk towards a future where Indigenous voices are celebrated and empowered."

In addition to collaborations like the collection with Thompson, Manitobah provides support for authentic Indigenous art through the Indigenous Market, a web-based platform with 100% of the profits going to the artists to aid in cultural preservation and economic empowerment. By supporting Indigenous artisans and entrepreneurs, even in remote communities, Manitobah honors traditions and ensures the sustainability of Indigenous art practices for generations. Learn more about Thompson's work and Manitobah's commitment to supporting Indigenous Artistry at manitobah.ca.

About Manitobah
Founded in 1997 in Winnipeg by Métis founder Sean McCormick, Manitobah embarked on a mission to build a global brand that creates positive impacts within Indigenous communities. Manitobah collaborates with Indigenous artists from across North America to craft the world's warmest and most comfortable footwear, preserving designs used by Indigenous people for thousands of years. Blending beauty and functionality, every pair of Manitobah mukluks embodies the company's promise—walking together, making a difference with every step.

SOURCE Manitobah

Also from this source

MANITOBAH WELCOMES NEW LEADERS TO DRIVE GROWTH AND IMPACT

MANITOBAH WELCOMES NEW LEADERS TO DRIVE GROWTH AND IMPACT

Manitobah, the Indigenous-rooted brand dedicated to growing a strong Indigenous presence in the footwear industry as well as contributing to...
MANITOBAH ATTAINS B CORP CERTIFICATION

MANITOBAH ATTAINS B CORP CERTIFICATION

Manitobah, the Indigenous-rooted brand dedicated to growing a strong Indigenous presence in the footwear industry as well as contributing to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Art

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.