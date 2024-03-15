Manly Bands Embraces Tradition with Timeless Celtic Style

Celtic line available in time for St. Patrick's Day

LINDON, Utah, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manly Bands , the leading destination for unique and stylish men's rings, proudly showcases their Celtic Ring Collection. Inspired by the rich heritage and intricate designs of Celtic culture, these rings offer a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style.

Incorporating onyx, black diamonds, and precious metals into timeless claddagh designs, Manly Bands maintains Celtic heritage while introducing 21st century elements into a timeless ring. Through the introduction of tartan fabrics patterned after specific Celtic families, Manly Bands creates a product that proudly displays familial ties and heritage.

"When crafting our bands, we delicately balance between embracing bold styles and ensuring versatility, making each ring suitable for both wedding ceremonies and daily wear" says Chris Bright, Manly Bands' Director of Products. "In this collection you will find celtic knots, Claddagh rings, and even traditional tartans as part of the designs. Our Celtic collection uniquely bridges traditional heritage with contemporary flair, exclusively available at Manly Bands."

The Celtic Ring Collection features a diverse range of materials, including titanium, tungsten, cerakote, tartan fabric, and black zirconium, ensuring durability and longevity while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic. These designs include but are not limited to:

The Claddagh: Introducing "The Claddagh" – Embrace the spirit of Irish lore with our Sterling Silver Claddagh Ring . This antiqued Claddagh design, with black diamond, is set in a polished finish. This modern take on the traditional ring is for the person who deeply appreciates Irish history but also loves a little bling.

The Lynn: Introducing "The Lynn" – Our Sterling Silver Claddagh Women's Wedding Ring, features a heart-shaped Onyx which is known for its properties of helping to absorb negative energy and encourage peace and positive vibes.

The McCartin: an ode to your Irish heart. Crafted from sleek Black Zirconium in a charcoal gray hue, it features the iconic Claddagh in a modern design. Wear it proudly and let your Irish spirit shine. Erin go bragh!

The Edinburgh : Introducing "The Edinburgh " - a symbol of Scottish justice, crafted in solid 14K Yellow, White, Rose Gold , or Platinum with Tartan Fabric Inlay. This design calls for the guy who leads with wisdom and compassion.

The Skye: Introducing "The Skye" – an epitome of rugged elegance. Crafted from Titanium with Gold Cerakote, its Celtic Knot Etching exudes timeless charm. This one is for the true rugged gentleman.

The Wallace: a symbol of strength and independence. Crafted from black zirconium, its charcoal gray hue exudes resilience. Embellished with blue or green Cerakote-filled Celtic engravings, it asserts individuality.

"At Manly Bands, we understand that wedding bands are more than just accessories - they are symbols of love and commitment," said Michelle Luchese, co-founder of Manly Bands. "With our Celtic Ring Collection, we aim to provide couples with meaningful and distinctive rings that honor their heritage and celebrate their journey together."

In addition to offering a wide selection of in stock designs, Manly Bands also provides free engraving for domestic customers. They have also recently launched their BYOB ring line where a customer can "Build Your Own Band" from several materials, with many width and finish options.

About Manly Bands:

Manly Bands is a disruptive force in the wedding ring industry, with a dynamic range of men's and women's bands, crafted from unique materials. Committed to unparalleled customer happiness, innovation, and the celebration of individual style, Manly Bands invites guys to embrace the excitement of choosing their wedding band. Manly Bands not only offers high-quality rings but also empowers individuals to upgrade and personalize their symbol of love. Manly Bands was created so that EVERYONE could have a buying experience with reverence, class, and love during the selection process.

