Manly Bands Goes Off-Roading with The Jeep® Brand

LINDON, Utah, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manly Bands, a leading name in men's fashion accessories, unveils its latest collection inspired by the rugged spirit of Jeep® enthusiasts. Designed with a commitment to capturing essence and individuality, each ring in the Jeep® collection embodies the adventurous nature of off-roading and outdoor exploration.

"We don't do boring," says Michelle Luchese, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Manly Bands. "Our dedication goes beyond merely creating a ring; it's about showing the pride and heritage of the Jeep brand in each ring, displaying over 80 years of history on your hand."

Manly Bands represented at Easter Jeep Safari last month to show off the new line of rings to the community. Co-Founder John Ruggiero said "At Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, the passion, and solidarity of the Jeep community was overwhelmingly evident, making it an unforgettable experience. Meeting our customers and mingling with such amazing individuals not only deepened our appreciation for their dedication to the Jeep lifestyle but also highlighted the brand's remarkable appeal."

"We've worked very closely with Manly Bands to ensure that each ring is meticulously designed to reflect true craftmanship and unparalleled durability that align with our Jeep brand vehicles," said Kim Adams House, Head of Licensing and Merchandising – All Brands for Stellantis N.V. "Materials were inspired to celebrate a "true bond" that exists with each piece, illuminating specialized Jeep metal and authentic elements from the earth."

The Jeep brand collection includes the following designs :

The Legend - Crafted from redwood and black zirconium, The Legend ring is a tribute to the adventurous spirit of Jeep enthusiasts. With its unique design inspired by the rugged terrain and wild landscapes, it's a symbol of the stories written on the exterior of the owner's Jeep 4x4, showcasing the marks of their adventures.

"Our collections are a testament to the belief that every man should have a ring that mirrors his personality and passion" adds John Ruggiero, Co-Founder of Manly Bands and proud Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee owner. "That's why we feel this collaboration with the Jeep brand perfectly aligns with both companies' goals: designing products with innovation and intentionality."

Experience the thrill of off-roading with Manly Bands' Jeep collection, where innovation meets craftsmanship and adventure meets style.

For more information, visit manlybands.com or follow us on all platforms at @manlybands.

About the Jeep® brand:

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

About Manly Bands:

Manly Bands is a disruptive force in the wedding ring industry, with a dynamic range of men's and women's bands, crafted from unique materials. Committed to unparalleled customer happiness, innovation, and the celebration of individual style, Manly Bands invites guys to embrace the excitement of choosing their wedding band. Manly Bands not only offers high-quality rings but also empowers individuals to upgrade and personalize their symbol of love. Manly Bands was created so that EVERYONE could have a buying experience with reverence, class, and love during the selection process.

