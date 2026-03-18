Manna Tree Announces Jennifer Roach as Managing Director Amid Rapid Growth in the Consumer Health and Wellness Market

Strengthens senior investment team with deep consumer sector expertise, reinforcing the firm's ability to capitalize on surging consumer demand across the health and wellness ecosystem

DENVER, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree, a global private equity firm dedicated to empowering consumers to live better, longer through investments in health and wellness, today announced the hiring of Jennifer Roach as Managing Director. Ms. Roach joined the firm on March 16 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, further expanding Manna Tree's senior leadership presence across the country's major consumer epicenters, including New York City, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, and now San Francisco.

Jennifer Roach Headshot

Ms. Roach joins Manna Tree from Yellow Wood Partners, a consumer-focused private equity firm, where she spent over a decade. In her new role, Ms. Roach will focus on identifying and evaluating investment opportunities across the rapidly growing health and wellness ecosystem, deepening the firm's ability to source and execute investments across a range of categories, including nutrition, active lifestyle, and clean beauty and home products. As consumer demand for products that support healthier lifestyles continues to accelerate, her hiring adds meaningful senior-level investment expertise at a pivotal moment of growth for the firm.

"The health and wellness sector is experiencing an extraordinary period of growth as consumers increasingly prioritize products that support longevity and wellbeing," said Ellie Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Manna Tree. "Jennifer's deep expertise in consumer products, combined with her proven track record sourcing and executing investments in high-growth brands, makes her an exceptional addition to our team."

"Jennifer has a proven ability to partner closely with leadership teams to drive long-term value creation," added Ross Iverson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Manna Tree. "Her experience aligns directly with our approach, and we look forward to her playing an important role in expanding our investment platform across the consumer health and wellness landscape."

At Yellow Wood Partners, Ms. Roach led numerous investment initiatives across health and wellness, active lifestyle, and beauty and personal care. Her experience includes transactions such as PDC Brands, the carveout of Scholl's Wellness Company, and Beacon Wellness Brands. Throughout her tenure, she worked closely with portfolio company management teams to drive operational improvements and strategic growth initiatives.

"We are still in the early stages of what is possible as consumers seek out products that support longer, healthier lives," said Ms. Roach. "Manna Tree has built a purpose-driven platform focused on partnering with companies that are advancing consumer health and wellness. I'm excited to join this talented team and contribute to identifying and supporting the next wave of innovative companies in this rapidly expanding sector."

Ms. Roach holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, cum laude, from the University of Rochester, with minors in Business and Music.

About Manna Tree

Founded by Gabrielle (Ellie) Rubenstein and Ross Iverson in 2018, Manna Tree is a global private equity firm committed to investing in companies that empower consumers to live better, longer. The firm strategically invests in the consumer sector, particularly within the health and wellness ecosystem, focusing on growth-stage and buyout opportunities. Manna Tree has made investments in 15 companies to date, including companies like: Health-Ade, Gotham Greens, Vital Farms, Good Culture, Plant People, Verde Farms, Urban Remedy, and the New Primal.

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SOURCE Manna Tree Partners