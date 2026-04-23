Manna Tree Announces Jessica Schmitt as Managing Director of Capital Formation

Seasoned investor relations leader to deepen global investor engagement and support next phase of better-for-you consumer PE firm's growth

DENVER, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree, a global private equity firm investing in companies that empower consumers to live better, longer, today announced that Jessica Schmitt has joined the firm as Managing Director of Capital Formation focused on deepening and expanding relationships with institutional investors as the firm continues to scale. Ms. Schmitt is based in Los Angeles, expanding the firm's senior leadership footprint across major U.S. consumer and capital markets, including New York, Minneapolis, Denver, San Francisco and Austin.

Jessica Schmitt Headshot

Ms. Schmitt brings more than 15 years of experience in fundraising and investor relations, with a career dedicated to building long-term partnerships with institutional investors. At Manna Tree, she will oversee capital formation initiatives, serve as a senior point of contact for the firm's global investor community, and support the firm's growth as consumer interest in health and wellness continues to accelerate. With an exclusive focus on the health and wellness ecosystem, Manna Tree has established a clear strategy and a strong track record of scaling founder-led brands into category leaders. Over the past year, the firm successfully exited better-for-you leaders Health‑Ade and Good Culture and made a strategic investment in Plant People, reinforcing its ability to deliver strong outcomes while advancing its mission of empowering consumers to live better, longer through improved health and wellness.

"Unlike the broader consumer sector, health and wellness remains one of the most compelling areas within the private markets, and Manna Tree is at the forefront with our leading investment platform in this space," said Ellie Rubenstein, Co‑Founder and Managing Partner at Manna Tree. "With a demonstrated ability to create value across investments and exits, we are entering an exciting next chapter of growth as consumer and investor interest in health and wellness continues to build. Jessica's experience and relationship‑driven approach will be critical as we expand the firm, deepen partnerships with our investor community, and build on the momentum we have created."

"Jessica has spent her career working closely with institutional investors and building trusted relationships," added Ross Iverson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Manna Tree. "Her background and perspective complement our leadership team as we scale, and we're excited to have her guide our capital formation efforts as the firm continues to grow and be a leader in the trillion-dollar health and wellness market."

Prior to joining Manna Tree, Ms. Schmitt led the Investor Relations team at Waud Capital Partners, a growth-oriented, multi-billion-dollar private equity firm focused on healthcare and software buyout investments, where she was responsible for fundraising and investor relations. Before that, she served as Arrowroot Capital's first Head of Investor Relations, establishing and building the firm's investor relations function as it scaled to over half a billion dollars in assets under management. Earlier in her career, Ms. Schmitt spent nine years at The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm with more than $10 billion in assets under management, as part of its investor relations and fundraising team.

"Manna Tree has a clear strategy investing in, scaling and successfully exiting leading brands that empower consumers to live better, longer and a differentiated focus on the rapidly growing health and wellness sector, utilizing strong industry expertise, relationships and a deep commitment to growing high-quality companies," said Ms. Schmitt. "I'm excited to help expand and strengthen its investor relations platform and support its continued growth."

Ms. Schmitt holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Loyola Marymount University.

About Manna Tree

Founded by Gabrielle (Ellie) Rubenstein and Ross Iverson in 2018, Manna Tree is a global private equity firm committed to investing in companies that empower consumers to live better, longer. The firm strategically invests in the consumer sector, particularly within the health and wellness ecosystem, focusing on growth-stage and buyout opportunities. Manna Tree has made investments in 15 companies to date, including companies like: Health-Ade, Gotham Greens, Vital Farms, Good Culture, Plant People, Verde Farms, Urban Remedy, and the New Primal.

Media Contact:

Kate Schneiderman, ICR

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SOURCE Manna Tree Partners