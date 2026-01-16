Manny Halley Productions Greenlights Psychological Thriller 'Loving Venus' Starring Annie Ilonzeh, Tyler Lepley and Mike Merrill with Jamal Hill Directing

Loving Venus is a psychological thriller exploring identity, trauma, and desire. Seeking a fresh start, Venus (Annie Ilonzeh) moves to a new city and reconnects with her best friend Stephanie (Sydney Mitchell). As she rebuilds her life, she enters a passionate relationship with charismatic businessman Carter James (Tyler Lepley), whose stability promises safety and belonging. But as Venus grows closer to Carter, unresolved trauma from her past surfaces through Shango (Mike Merrill), a presence tied to desire, protection, and memory. As past and present collide, Venus's perceptions fracture, blurring the line between emotional truth and reality. The film builds toward a chilling psychological reckoning that forces Venus to confront the cost of survival—and what happens when the part of you that kept you alive refuses to let go.

Loving Venus is a California Film & Television Tax Credit Program project and is actively being shopped to distributors.

"We were intentional about assembling a cast that could bring real emotional weight, vulnerability, and edge to the characters in this twisted tale," said Halley. "With Jamal at helm and a sharp script penned by Jay, we're excited to bring audiences an elevated thriller that feels fresh and uncomfortably relatable."

Ilonzeh is represented by Etcetera and Company; Lepley by Buchwald, Granderson Des Rochers, and Artists First; Merrill by CESD, ColorCreative, and Fox Rothschild; Freeman by Artium Talent; Mitchell by Fox Rothschild; Truvillion by The Talent Connect; Hill by IAG, Citizen Skull Management and Nelson Davis LLP.

Imani Media Group most recently produced and released Aftershock: The Nicole P Bell Story, which opened in theaters nationwide in November 2025, timed to the anniversary of Sean Bell's murder, and is now available on digital platforms for rental and purchase, including Amazon, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV.

About Imani Media Group

Imani Media Group, founded by Manny Halley, is a Los Angeles–based entertainment company encompassing film and television production, music management, and culturally relevant storytelling. The company distributes its content through its Faith Media Distribution arm and leverages strategic partnerships to develop and deliver projects across streaming, television, and theatrical platforms.

SOURCE Manny Halley Productions