MANNY HALLEY PRODUCTIONS' STAR-STUDDED MOCKUMENTARY COMEDY SERIES "LOT PATROL" GREENLIT BY BET

Starring DeRay Davis, Carl Anthony Payne, Skeet Carter, Tamera Kissen, Darius McCrary, TK Kirkland, Alex Thomas, Nick Nervies, Dawn Raven, Iyana Halley, and G Thang, the Half-Hour Series Goes Behind the Gates of a Major Hollywood Studio, Where the Real Show Is Always Off Camera

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manny Halley Productions' LOT PATROL has been greenlit by BET, a new original comedy series. The series offers a laugh-out-loud look at Hollywood from a perspective the industry rarely lets you see.

A mismatched squad of eccentric security guards patrols the chaotic backlot of a major Hollywood studio, where they wrangle unhinged actors, rogue crew members, and their own wildly dysfunctional personal lives. Shot in a sharp-witted mockumentary style, LOT PATROL blends absurd encounters, razor-sharp urban humor, and unexpectedly heartfelt moments, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the industry through the eyes of those barely holding it together.

"LOT PATROL shines a light on the people behind the scenes who keep Hollywood running, told with humor, heart, and a bit of chaos," said Halley. "It's a fresh, culturally rooted take on the industry, and we're excited to partner with BET to bring this story to life."

LOT PATROL stars DeRay Davis (21 Jump Street, Semi-Pro), Carl Anthony Payne, (Martin, House Party), Tamera Kissen (White Men Can't Jump, House Party), Darius McCrary (Family Matters, Transformers), and Skeet Carter, TK Kirkland, Alex Thomas, Nick Nervies, Dawn Raven, Iyana Halley, and G Thang. Erik White directs, with Ernest L. Dancy and Manny Halley serving as chief writers.

Together, they bring to life a comedy series rooted in BET's pillars of community, culture, and connection, finding all three in the most unlikely crew: underpaid dreamers, washed-up has-beens, and borderline con artists just trying to hold it together on the world's most chaotic lot.

ABOUT BET MEDIA GROUP

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together.

Through a powerful portfolio of brands—including BET, BET Her, BET Studios, and VH1—along with FAST channels such as BET Tyler Perry Comedy, BET Tyler Perry Drama, BET Comedy Movies, BET Cinema, BET Classics, BET Visionaries, BET Throwbacks, and BET Pluto, BET connects audiences across cable, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms. Together, these platforms deliver culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience.

For more information, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms. For additional announcements, visit paramountpressexpress.com/bet/.

ABOUT IMANI MEDIA GROUP

Imani Media Group, founded by Manny Halley, is a Los Angeles–based entertainment company encompassing film and television production, music management, and culturally relevant storytelling. The company distributes its content through its Faith Media Distribution arm and leverages strategic partnerships to develop and deliver projects across streaming, television, and theatrical platforms.

SOURCE Manny Halley Productions