Manny Pacquiao Joins TBL Team Boxing League as League Ambassador, Future Owner, and Team Captain

Boxing icon to make appearances during 2026 season before joining ownership group and competing as Team Captain for San Diego TJ's Expansion Franchise

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") proudly announced today that boxing Hall of Famer, Legend, and the only 8-Division World Champion in history Manny Pacquiao will join the league as an ambassador, owner, and team captain. His initial involvement will be as League Ambassador in 2026 for Season 4 before he officially joins the TBL ownership group starting in 2027, marking a historic moment in the evolution of team-based professional boxing. As League Ambassador, Pacquiao will appear at select TBL Team Boxing League events throughout the 2026 calendar year, lending his global star power and championship legacy to the league's rapidly growing platform.

Beginning in 2027 and continuing through 2029 (seasons 5, 6, and 7), Pacquiao's role will expand as he officially joins the TBL ownership group, signaling a long-term commitment to the league's growth and global reach. In addition to his ownership role, Pacquiao will serve as Team Captain and compete as an active fighter for the San Diego TJ's, one of TBL's highly anticipated expansion franchises. Pacquiao's unparalleled resume, global fan base, and leadership bring unprecedented credibility and momentum to TBL as the league continues its expansion.

"I believe in the vision of TBL and what this league is building for the future of boxing," said Manny Pacquiao. "Team boxing brings a new level of excitement, strategy, and opportunity for fighters and fans. I'm proud to be part of TBL and look forward to contributing both inside and outside the ring."

"Manny Pacquiao is one of the most respected champions in the history of boxing, and his decision to join TBL is a defining moment for our league," added Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "From ambassador to owner to active competitor, Manny embodies everything TBL stands for — elite competition, innovation, and a team-first mindset. His involvement accelerates our mission to reshape the future of professional boxing."

"Manny's involvement with TBL goes far beyond his initial ambassador role," remarked Jas Mathur, CEO of Pacquiao Promotions. "This league aligns with Manny's passion for innovation, competition, and elevating the sport of boxing. Joining TBL as an owner, team captain, and active fighter reflects his belief in the league's model and its potential to change boxing."

Additional details regarding Pacquiao's 2026 appearances and his competitive debut with the San Diego TJ's will be announced in the coming months. To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info.

