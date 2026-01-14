TBL Team Boxing League Makes a Combo Punch with Two New Hires

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") today announced the appointments of Vinny DiMarco as Chief Revenue Officer and Danny Vella as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, further strengthening the league's executive leadership as it continues its rapid growth.

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, DiMarco will oversee all revenue-generating functions, including sponsorships, media and broadcast partnerships, brand integrations, and commercial strategy. DiMarco brings more than 23 years of experience from ESPN, where he played a key role in driving revenue growth across media, sponsorship, and partnership initiatives. Throughout his career, he built scalable sponsorship platforms for both emerging and established sports properties, aligning league and team assets with national and regional marketing partners. Known as a trusted leader and collaborator, DiMarco's results-oriented approach is grounded in building long-term value.

As Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Vella will oversee regulatory strategy, licensing functions, and compliance, working closely with state regulatory bodies as TBL expands into new jurisdictions. Vella joins TBL following four years as Executive Director of the Arizona State Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission, where he modernized operations, enhanced athlete safety, drove legislative changes, digitized licensing processes, trained officials, and improved administrative efficiency. Under his leadership, the Commission was named "Commission of the Year," and Vella was recognized as "Executive Officer of the Year" by the North American Boxing Federation (NABF).

"Vinny and Danny each bring exceptional expertise that aligns perfectly with where TBL is headed," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "Vinny's proven ability to drive sustainable revenue growth across complex media and partnership ecosystems will be critical as we scale, while Danny's regulatory leadership and commitment to safety and integrity will ensure our expansion is built on the highest professional standards."

"TBL is redefining what's possible in professional boxing," DiMarco said. "I'm excited to join the organization and help build innovative, scalable revenue opportunities that support the league's long-term vision."

"TBL is an exciting organization bringing much-needed innovation and development to our industry," Vella added. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to support its expansion and help ensure we operate with the highest standards of safety, integrity, and professionalism."

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team information.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds, where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamcombatleague, and YouTube at @teamcombatleague_.

SOURCE Team Boxing League