ManpowerGroup Reports 4th Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today reported net earnings of $2.33 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2.54 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net earnings in the quarter were $138.8 million compared to $158.3 million a year earlier. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $5.2 billion, a 4% decline from the prior year period.

Financial results in the quarter were impacted by the stronger U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, revenues were down 2%. On a constant currency basis, net earnings per diluted share decreased 6%. Earnings per share in the quarter were negatively impacted 5 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year. Discrete net tax benefits positively impacted earnings per share by 23 cents in the fourth quarter of 2019.

"We executed well in a slow growth global economy," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "Our fourth quarter performance reflects a challenging revenue environment in Europe, partially offset by growth in the Americas, Right Management and most markets within APME. While the global economy continues to face a high level of complex trade and geopolitical related risks, there are growth opportunities in this environment for our market leading services and workforce solutions offerings."

"With that, we are excited to announce today's launch of our new brand Talent Solutions, combining three of our current global offerings to leverage our deep expertise in RPO, Tapfin MSP and Right Management. This is how we will continue to deliver new solutions and create added value that addresses our clients' complex global workforce needs."

"We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the first quarter will be between $1.33 and $1.41, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 3 cents."

Free Cash Flow in the fourth quarter of $303 million represented a significant increase from $156 million in the prior year period. At December 31, 2019, Days Sales Outstanding decreased by one day from the prior year. ManpowerGroup repurchased 579 thousand shares of common stock for $51 million during the quarter.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $465.7 million, or $7.72 per diluted share compared to net earnings of $556.7 million, or $8.56 per diluted share in the prior year. The year to date period included special items and restructuring costs which increased earnings per share by 4 cents and discrete income tax benefits that increased earnings per share by 23 cents. The prior year to date period included restructuring costs which reduced earnings per share by 46 cents. Revenues for the year were $20.9 billion, a decrease of 5% from the prior year or a decrease of 1% in constant currency. Earnings per share for the year were negatively impacted 28 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year, or 36 cents excluding the special items and restructuring costs. ManpowerGroup repurchased 2.4 million shares of common stock for $203 million during the year ended December 31, 2019.

ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Three Months Ended December 31





% Variance





Amount Constant

2019 2018 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $5,196.6 $5,393.2 -3.6% -1.8%









Cost of services 4,337.0 4,512.9 -3.9% -2.1%









Gross profit 859.6 880.3 -2.4% -0.5%









Selling and administrative expenses 668.0 662.4 0.8% 2.6%









Operating profit 191.6 217.9 -12.1% -10.0%









Interest and other expenses 5.5 3.6 47.7%











Earnings before income taxes 186.1 214.3 -13.1% -11.1%









Provision for income taxes 47.3 56.0 -15.3%











Net earnings $ 138.8 $ 158.3 -12.4% -10.4%









Net earnings per share - basic $ 2.35 $ 2.56 -8.2%











Net earnings per share - diluted $ 2.33 $ 2.54 -8.3% -6.3%









Weighted average shares - basic 59.0 61.9 -4.7%











Weighted average shares - diluted 59.5 62.3 -4.4%















(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $4.4 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $141.9 million and $267.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Three Months Ended December 31





% Variance





Amount Constant

2019 2018 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 626.8 $ 632.3 -0.9% -0.9% Other Americas 434.1 411.9 5.4% 9.5%

1,060.9 1,044.2 1.6% 3.2% Southern Europe:







France 1,356.0 1,430.6 -5.2% -2.3% Italy 380.0 403.8 -5.9% -3.0% Other Southern Europe 589.4 459.6 28.2% 29.3%

2,325.4 2,294.0 1.4% 3.9%









Northern Europe 1,161.8 1,272.6 -8.7% -6.4% APME 596.5 732.3 -18.5% -19.4% Right Management 52.0 50.1 3.8% 4.6%

$ 5,196.6 $ 5,393.2 -3.6% -1.8%









Operating Unit Profit:







Americas:







United States $ 28.8 $ 32.7 -12.1% -12.1% Other Americas 22.1 20.3 8.9% 13.9%

50.9 53.0 -4.0% -2.1% Southern Europe:







France 82.7 80.9 2.2% 5.4% Italy 29.1 28.3 2.5% 5.6% Other Southern Europe 15.9 17.4 -7.9% -8.1%

127.7 126.6 0.9% 3.6%









Northern Europe 20.8 40.9 -49.1% -47.5% APME 21.1 27.3 -23.1% -25.4% Right Management 11.4 9.4 22.1% 23.1%

231.9 257.2



Corporate expenses (32.9) (31.0)



Intangible asset amortization expense (7.4) (8.3)



Operating profit 191.6 217.9 -12.1% -10.0% Interest and other expenses (b) (5.5) (3.6)



Earnings before income taxes $ 186.1 $ 214.3























(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.3 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $131.5 million and $165.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.









(b) The components of interest and other expenses were:





2019 2018



Interest expense $ 11.1 $ 9.9



Interest income (2.8) (1.9)



Foreign exchange loss (gain) 0.2 (1.4)



Miscellaneous income (3.0) (3.0)





$ 5.5 $ 3.6





ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Year Ended December 31





% Variance





Amount Constant

2019 2018 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $20,863.5 $21,991.2 -5.1% -0.9%









Cost of services 17,488.4 18,412.2 -5.0% -0.8%









Gross profit 3,375.1 3,579.0 -5.7% -1.8%









Selling and administrative expenses,

excluding impairment charge 2,666.2 2,782.3 -4.2% -0.2% Goodwill impairment charge (b) 64.0 - - - Selling and administrative expenses 2,730.2 2,782.3 -1.9% 2.2%









Operating profit 644.9 796.7 -19.1% -15.6%









Interest and other (income) expenses, net (40.6) 42.0 -











Earnings before income taxes 685.5 754.7 -9.2% -5.7%









Provision for income taxes 219.8 198.0 11.1%











Net earnings $ 465.7 $ 556.7 -16.4% -13.3%









Net earnings per share - basic $ 7.78 $ 8.62 -9.7%











Net earnings per share - diluted $ 7.72 $ 8.56 -9.8% -6.5%









Weighted average shares - basic 59.9 64.6 -7.3%











Weighted average shares - diluted 60.3 65.1 -7.3%























(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $18.4 million and $24.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $822.1 million and $1,056.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(b) The goodwill impairment charge for the year ended December 31, 2019 relates to our investments in Germany and New Zealand.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Year Ended December 31





% Variance





Amount Constant

2019 2018 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 2,507.0 $ 2,522.3 -0.6% -0.6% Other Americas 1,675.3 1,637.0 2.3% 10.0%

4,182.3 4,159.3 0.6% 3.6% Southern Europe:







France 5,459.7 5,827.7 -6.3% -1.2% Italy 1,506.5 1,670.6 -9.8% -4.9% Other Southern Europe 2,200.2 1,873.3 17.5% 21.9%

9,166.4 9,371.6 -2.2% 2.8%









Northern Europe 4,691.3 5,370.5 -12.6% -7.6% APME 2,627.2 2,890.3 -9.1% -7.2% Right Management 196.3 199.5 -1.6% 0.9%

$20,863.5 $21,991.2 -5.1% -0.9%









Operating Unit Profit:







Americas:







United States $ 113.2 $ 130.8 -13.4% -13.4% Other Americas 73.1 73.1 -0.1% 4.9%

186.3 203.9 -8.6% -6.8% Southern Europe:







France 284.3 290.4 -2.1% 3.0% Italy 102.6 111.1 -7.7% -2.7% Other Southern Europe 67.7 66.1 2.4% 5.3%

454.6 467.6 -2.8% 2.0%









Northern Europe 67.1 122.7 -45.3% -42.4% APME 122.6 114.8 6.8% 7.4% Right Management 30.0 32.8 -8.6% -6.9%

860.6 941.8



Corporate expenses (121.9) (110.0)



Goodwill impairment charge (64.0) -



Intangible asset amortization expense (29.8) (35.1)



Operating profit 644.9 796.7 -19.1% -15.6% Interest and other income (expenses), net (b) 40.6 (42.0)



Earnings before income taxes $ 685.5 $ 754.7























(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $14.1 million and $15.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $594.3 million and $651.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.









(b) The components of interest and other (income) expenses, net were:





2019 2018



Interest expense $ 44.4 $ 47.0



Interest income (6.0) (6.0)



Foreign exchange loss 6.7 1.4



Miscellaneous income (c) (85.7) (0.4)





$ (40.6) $ 42.0













(c) Includes an $80.0 million gain related to our acquisition of the remaining controlling interest in our Swiss franchise.

ManpowerGroup Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)









Dec. 31

Dec. 31

2019

2018

(Unaudited) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,025.8

$ 591.9 Accounts receivable, net 5,273.1

5,276.1 Prepaid expenses and other assets 185.6

129.1 Total current assets 6,484.5

5,997.1







Other assets:





Goodwill 1,260.1

1,297.1 Intangible assets, net 268.6

246.3 Operating lease right-of-use asset 448.5

- Other assets 618.8

826.7 Total other assets 2,596.0

2,370.1







Property and equipment:





Land, buildings, leasehold improvements and equipment 605.5

613.6 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 462.2

461.0 Net property and equipment 143.3

152.6 Total assets $ 9,223.8

$ 8,519.8







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,474.9

$ 2,266.7 Employee compensation payable 206.4

209.7 Accrued liabilities 545.4

411.0 Accrued payroll taxes and insurance 649.7

729.8 Value added taxes payable 504.0

508.6 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 61.0

50.1 Total current liabilities 4,441.4

4,175.9







Other liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,012.4

1,025.3 Long-term operating lease liability 336.7

- Other long-term liabilities 671.8

620.1 Total other liabilities 2,020.9

1,645.4







Shareholders' equity:





ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity





Common stock 1.2

1.2 Capital in excess of par value 3,370.6

3,337.5 Retained earnings 3,494.1

3,157.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (441.0)

(399.8) Treasury stock, at cost (3,681.9)

(3,471.7) Total ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity 2,743.0

2,624.9 Noncontrolling interests 18.5

73.6 Total shareholders' equity 2,761.5

2,698.5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,223.8

$ 8,519.8

ManpowerGroup Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)









Year Ended

December 31

2019

2018

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings $ 465.7

$556.7 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 77.2

85.8 Non-cash gain on disposition of previously held equity interest (80.4)

- Non-cash gain on disposition of previously held controlling interest (30.4)

- Non-cash lease expense 136.4

- Non-cash goodwill impairment charge 64.0

- Deferred income taxes (43.0)

(11.9) Provision for doubtful accounts 21.8

23.0 Share-based compensation 26.3

27.8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (80.2)

(146.4) Other assets 122.3

58.7 Other liabilities 134.7

(110.6) Cash provided by operating activities 814.4

483.1







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (52.9)

(64.7) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired 77.8

(9.1) Impact to cash resulting from deconsolidation of subsidiaries (57.9)

- Proceeds from the sale of subsidiaries, investments, property and equipment 16.8

18.9 Cash used in investing activities (16.2)

(54.9)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Net change in short-term borrowings 11.2

3.5 Proceeds from long-term debt 9.6

583.3 Repayments of long-term debt (1.3)

(408.6) Payments for debt issuance costs -

(2.5) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (22.8)

(18.6) Proceeds from share-based awards 7.0

5.2 Payments to noncontrolling interests (2.1)

(1.9) Other share-based award transactions (7.2)

(17.3) Repurchases of common stock (203.0)

(500.7) Dividends paid (129.3)

(127.3) Miscellaneous, net 0.5

- Cash used in financing activities (337.4)

(484.9)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (26.9)

(40.4) Change in cash and cash equivalents 433.9

(97.1)







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 591.9

689.0 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $1,025.8

$591.9

