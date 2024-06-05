ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions Named Global RPO Leader by Everest Group for 14th Consecutive Year

MILWAUKEE, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Solutions, a global leader in workforce solutions and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, has been named a global leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) for the 14th year in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment. The company's sustained leadership position is attributed to its strong vision and strategy, which ranked the highest among all providers in the Assessment, the quality of its recruiters, and continued investments in innovative solutions.

"Our market leadership is a testament to our agility, value delivered to clients, and the expertise of our delivery teams; increasingly valuable to clients in the face of economic uncertainty and talent shortages," said Becky Frankiewicz, ManpowerGroup Chief Commercial Officer, President, North America Region, and Talent Solutions Global Brand Leader. "We are proud to be consistently recognized by Everest Group for our ability to drive competitive advantage for our clients through our integrated solutions, enabled by advanced technologies and data-driven insights."

Everest Group also highlighted Talent Solutions' global footprint, comprehensive expertise across the entire talent acquisition process, and forward-thinking approach, which strengthens its position as a market leader.

"Talent Solutions has displayed a strong push toward innovation in 2023 both within its technology and its service offerings with mindful investments in advanced labor market analytics and generative AI capabilities. This coupled with its expansive global presence and proven expertise across the complete recruitment value chain have helped it create a strong RPO offering in the market," said Arkadev "Arko" Basak, Partner, Everest Group. "This has helped Talent Solutions RPO retain its position as a Leader on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 - Global."

Additionally, Everest Group recognized Talent Solutions' investments in advanced labor market analytics and generative AI capabilities to enhance its RPO solutions. The company's commitment to strengthening both its technology offerings and services is exemplified through its unified technology ecosystem, PowerSuite™, which integrates various proprietary and partnership solutions. The technology stack offers features such as dedicated landing sites, workflow automation, hiring campaigns, (digital) candidate engagement, assessment and interview scheduling through its tools, including:

Rapid Recruit , a solution that enables seamless high-volume recruiting by leveraging automated job feeds, interview automation, and more

, a solution that enables seamless high-volume recruiting by leveraging automated job feeds, interview automation, and more IntelliReach , a self-service business intelligence and market insights portal with on-demand dashboards, modeling, predictions, and peer benchmarking capabilities

, a self-service business intelligence and market insights portal with on-demand dashboards, modeling, predictions, and peer benchmarking capabilities Sophie , an integrated proprietary labor market database

, an integrated proprietary labor market database ai.m, a proprietary generative AI-based platform that supports clients in advanced market analytics, skills extraction and analysis, job description generation, and more

"Achieving this recognition for 14 consecutive years reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our forward-looking vision for the future of RPO," said Marceline Beijer, Global Brand Leader of Talent Solutions RPO. "We take pride in our role as strategic partners, working hand-in-hand with organizations to develop and mature customized solutions that not only solve their immediate talent challenges but also set them up for long-term success. By combining our deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and an approach informed by analytics, we empower our clients to build resilient and future-ready workforces."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a comprehensive evaluation framework based on an assessment of delivery capabilities across seven key dimensions — market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investment, and delivery footprint.

