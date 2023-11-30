ManpowerGroup's Third Annual "Working to Change the World" ESG Report Highlights Progress for People and Planet

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) released its 2022-2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report — Working to Change the World — citing a 32% reduction in direct emissions since 2019, continued progress in upskilling people for in-demand roles, and new commitments to preparing people for the greening world of work. The third annual report outlines ManpowerGroup's advancements across its strategic ESG pillars of Planet, People & Prosperity, and Principles of Governance.

ManpowerGroup's 2022-2023 "Working to Change the World" report
"Today, we are witnessing the acceleration of automation, greater focus on an equitable green transition, and the emergence of generative AI reshaping industries and economies," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "Our latest Working to Change the World report focuses on the connection between people and planet, outlining our commitments to achieving net-zero emissions while providing millions of people with equitable access to future-ready skills. The data and stories highlighted are testament to the energy and enthusiasm with which our teams around the world are embracing this moment."

"As COP28 begins, all eyes are on climate. At ManpowerGroup we have always seen the interconnection between the E and the S and believe that positive climate action is also good for society and the economy," said ManpowerGroup Chief Sustainability Officer Ruth Harper. "We are dedicated to a people-first green transition and this year's report outlines how we are collaborating with companies to prioritize their people as they double down on their organization's green goals. We remain unwavering in our commitment to progress, not just pledges, and invite others to join us in Working to Change the World."

Key highlights include:

Planet

  • Reduced direct emissions by 32%, compared to 2019 baseline (Scope 1 and 2), bringing us closer to our 2045 net-zero ambition
  • Procured renewable electricity in key markets including Australia, France, Japan, Spain, and the UK. We aim to acquire 100% renewable energy in our key markets by 2030
  • Began converting fleet vehicles to electric in six countries, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK, adding more than 300 EVs in the past year

People & Prosperity

  • Partnered with EIT InnoEnergy to commit to train and upskill up to 800,000 workers for green jobs in the battery value chain across Europe by the end of 2025
  • Announced ambition to train, upskill, and/or place as many as 10 million people for green jobs by 2030
  • Expanded Manpower MyPath® and Experis Academy programs, building employability for growth jobs across industries. To date, over 230,000+ lives have been transformed through MyPath
  • Pledged to train and place over 45,000 refugees in jobs in Europe over the next three years
  • Aspire to achieve 50% women in global leadership roles by 2025, furthering our commitment to gender equity
  • Launched programs to advance disability inclusion and LGBTQ+ employment in Italy, Singapore, Spain, and the UK, continuing our commitment to champion Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) in the workplace

Principles of Governance

  • Recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 14th time
  • Honored by the Human Rights Campaign as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality
  • Earned new EcoVadis ratings in eight countries and globally in 2022, bringing our total of Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze ratings to 24+ countries and at the global level
  • Developed comprehensive guidelines for ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI)

These milestones showcase ManpowerGroup's commitment to advancing sustainable business practices that value both social progress and environmental stewardship.

Read the full report at: http://www.manpowergroup.com/sustainability.

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2023 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com

