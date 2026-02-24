MANTL Partners with MeridianLink to Offer Integrated Point-of-Sale (POS) Solution

With the launch of the MANTL and MeridianLink POS integration, MANTL broadens access to its digital lending experience, giving banks and credit unions a seamless digital application that leverages the power of their MeridianLink LOS

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTL , an Alkami solution team and leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, today announced that it is partnering with MeridianLink , a leading provider of lending software platforms for financial institutions. Together, the companies will offer an optional integrated point-of-sale (POS) solution to mutual clients. As part of their shared effort to advance innovation in the loan market, MANTL is broadening access to its high-converting digital lending experience for financial institutions that use the MeridianLink Consumer loan origination system (LOS).

The MANTL and MeridianLink integration is the result of close collaboration between two industry leaders. This modern, application programming interface (API)-driven loan application experience connects MANTL's digital front end with MeridianLink's underwriting engine and LOS workflows. The solution allows for instant approvals, automated Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, seamless application transfers, and a unified experience across loans and deposits. Financial institutions will be able to control flexibility, faster decisions, and a seamless customer journey.

Key benefits of the MANTL POS and MeridianLink integration include:

Boost conversion rates: Deliver a modern, fintech -grade loan application experience that improves completion rates and reduces drop-off.

Deliver a modern, -grade loan application experience that improves completion rates and reduces drop-off. Enable faster decisions: Support instant approvals and denials through real-time API connectivity with MeridianLink's underwriting engine.

Support instant approvals and denials through real-time API connectivity with MeridianLink's underwriting engine. Reduce manual work: Automate KYC and application transfer to eliminate manual document collection and operational back-and-forth.

Automate KYC and application transfer to eliminate manual document collection and operational back-and-forth. Automate memberization: Verify membership eligibility and create primary share accounts for new members in real time.

Verify membership eligibility and create primary share accounts for new members in real time. Unlock cross-sell opportunities: Deliver hyper-personalized cross-sell offers based on an applicant's existing data profile during the account origination workflow.

Deliver hyper-personalized cross-sell offers based on an applicant's existing data profile during the account origination workflow. Unify the digital banking experience: Create a single, consistent applicant experience across loans and deposits using MANTL's front end.

"We believe innovation means making modern lending accessible, not just powerful," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer, Alkami and co-founder, MANTL. "Our integration with MeridianLink allows us to deliver our digital lending experience to institutions that want to modernize their consumer experience. It's a major step forward in expanding our capabilities to service the consumer lending market. Regardless of where a bank or credit union is in their technology journey, they can offer a fintech-grade lending experience that grows relationships through hyper-personalized cross-sells, automation, and digital-first loan origination."

To learn more about how MANTL is creating exceptional lending experiences and how to receive early access to the MANTL MeridianLink integration, click here .

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About MANTL

MANTL is an Alkami solution team that offers unified account origination technology, empowering banks and credit unions to open loan and deposit accounts seamlessly on any banking channel in real time. MANTL Deposit Origination is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market; consumers can open a new deposit account in under five minutes, businesses can open a new deposit account in under 10 minutes, and MANTL customers raise billions in core deposits. MANTL Loan Origination simplifies each step in the loan process, automating up to 100% of loan application decisions to ensure an intuitive, feature-rich experience from personal loans to business financing. Founded in 2016, MANTL was acquired in March 2025 by Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S. For more information, visit mantl.com or follow MANTL on LinkedIn .

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink's cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification software solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]



_______________________

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.