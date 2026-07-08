The Atlantic Federal Credit Union Reduces Consumer Loan Account Opening Time from Two Days to Six Minutes with MANTL Loan Origination

First credit union to go live on MANTL Loan Origination achieves 80% personal loan submission rate, automates membership enrollment, and eliminates document collection for 67% of booked personal loans

PLANO, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced The Atlantic Federal Credit Union (The Atlantic FCU) has reduced consumer loan account opening time from as long as two days to just six minutes using MANTL Loan Origination. By bringing consumer lending, membership enrollment, and deposit account opening into a single digital workflow, the credit union has streamlined the borrower experience, accelerated funding, and improved operational efficiency across the organization.

As the first credit union to go live on MANTL Loan Origination, The Atlantic FCU is modernizing consumer lending through intelligent automation and a unified digital experience. In a new case study, the New Jersey-based credit union shares how it embedded membership eligibility and enrollment directly into the loan application process, reduced manual work for employees, increased application completion rates, and simplified the path from application to funding for prospective members across physical and digital banking channels.

With MANTL Loan Origination, The Atlantic FCU transformed its consumer lending experience by:

Unifying and automating membership eligibility verification and creation directly within the loan application process to improve operational efficiency and member experience

Achieving a six-minute average consumer loan account opening time

Achieving an 80% application submission rate for personal loans

Eliminating document collection for 67% of personal loans booked over the last 90 days

Re-engaging 80% of abandoned applications through automated reminder emails

"MANTL Loan Origination is enhancing our lending process by enabling us to deliver a seamless, secure, and fully automated journey for members applying for consumer loans," said Adam Cadmus, chief experience officer at The Atlantic Federal Credit Union. "Today's consumers have more choices than ever, so delivering a frictionless borrowing experience is critical. What we've gained from MANTL is a seamless experience that's designed to minimize the amount of information applicants need to provide and allows us to scale our lending portfolio. By leveraging MANTL for both deposits and loans, we're creating a unified, end-to-end journey that scales our member experience, creates deeper relationships through cross-sell opportunities, and drives institution-wide growth."

As part of MANTL's Loan Origination development partner program, The Atlantic FCU worked alongside a cohort of development partners and Alkami's product engineering teams to help shape the Platform's evolution. The collaboration enabled the credit union to challenge legacy lending assumptions, streamline operational workflows, and contribute direct feedback that informed the development of a modern lending experience designed to meet the evolving needs of financial institutions and applicants.

"At Alkami, we believe the best products are built alongside the institutions that use them every day," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer at Alkami. "The Atlantic FCU has been an exceptional partner in bringing our loan origination vision to life. Their hands-on collaboration and forward-thinking feedback directly shaped the platform, accelerating our ability to deliver a truly modern, automated lending solution. By becoming the first credit union to go live on MANTL Loan Origination, they've demonstrated real leadership and set a new standard for digital lending."

To learn more about how The Atlantic FCU transformed consumer lending with MANTL Loan Origination, download the full case study.

To learn how MANTL can transform your account opening process and empower your team, or to schedule a demo, click here.

To learn more about the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here. To request a demo, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About The Atlantic Federal Credit Union

The Atlantic Federal Credit Union was founded in 1935 as a not-for-profit financial cooperative to meet the savings and borrowing needs of members. Today, The Atlantic Federal Credit Union exclusively serves Essex and Union counties in New Jersey with financial wellness resources, competitive rates and technology-driven solutions for personal and business banking. For full eligibility criteria and more information, visit TheAtlanticFCU.com.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.