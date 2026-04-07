Manufacturers Rethink Efficiency as Workflow Automation Moves Beyond the Shop Floor

New Square 9 Playbook Reveals How to Unlock Hidden Operational Bottlenecks

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In manufacturing, efficiency is everything. Strict timelines and razor-thin margins require carefully measured output, uptime, and cost control. But a growing number of operations leaders are turning their attention to a less visible constraint: how information moves throughout their plants.

While production lines are almost fully automated, many document-driven processes like invoice approvals, order entry, and compliance tracking are still manual and fragmented. These inefficient tasks create slowdowns and risks that most manufacturers don't realize they can avoid.

A new workflow automation playbook by Square 9 outlines a practical path forward. By leveraging the data in your documents to power digital workflows, plants can quickly create tangible results. Accounts payable teams gain faster approvals and clearer cash flow visibility, production teams operate with up-to-date job information, and compliance teams access audit-ready documentation instantly, eliminating last-minute scrambling.

The framework this playbook introduces is clear: start with high-impact areas like invoice processing, order entry, and production documentation to deliver consistent early returns. From there, look for additional processes lacking vital information.

The fastest results begin with a single workflow, prove value quickly, and expand from there, building momentum and buy-in without disrupting operations.

Explore the full playbook to see how workflow automation eliminates bottlenecks and unlocks greater efficiency across your plant.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions. For more information, please visit www.square-9.com.

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks