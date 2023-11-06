Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to grow by USD 9.65 billion from 2022 to 2027, Continued demand for automation in industrial sectors boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market by end-user (discrete industries and process industries), deployment (hybrid, on-premise, and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the manufacturing execution systems (mes) market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 9.65 billionThe continued demand for automation in industrial sectors drives market growth.  Several industries are seeking ways and means to improve their efficiency and enhance the productivity of their manufacturing methods. As a result, it has fuelled the automation of industrial processes. Furthermore, MES enables the flow of information from the shop floor to the rest of the company, which leads to better visibility of the shop floor and through which real-time control and adjustments to operations can be made easily. Hence, such factors drive the market growth. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market 2023-2027
Market Challenge -

  • High upfront initial investment and complex installation procedures hinder market growth. There is an upfront investment of USD 100,000 required for the implementation of the MES coupled with an annual maintenance and upgrading cost of USD 160,000. Hence, such a huge investment limits the adoption and hinders market growth during the forecast period.

The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market is segmented by end-user (discrete industries and process industries), deployment (hybrid, on-premise, and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the discrete industries segment is significant during the forecast period. Discrete industries comprise the automotive industry, electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing industry, aerospace and defense industry, and medical equipment technology industry. In addition, MES solution helps in meeting customer demand and regulatory needs including traceability, besides presenting new technologies regarding equipment, components, and processes.

Geo Segment -

  • APAC accounts for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The main factor that is significantly contributing to the market growth in APAC is the rising need for energy which will increase oil and gas exploration and production activities. 

Key Companies in the manufacturing execution systems (MES) market:

ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Aspen Technology Inc., Critical Software, Dassault Systemes SE, Durr AG, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koerber AG, MPDV Mikrolab GmbH, Oracle Corp., PSI Software AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sanmina Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.07%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 9.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.3

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

News Releases in Similar Topics

