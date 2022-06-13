Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to observe USD 29.42 Bn growth | Significant opportunities in APAC | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the continued demand for automation in industrial sectors. In addition, factors such as the shift toward paperless manufacturing automation and compliance with stringent government regulations will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, high upfront initial investment and complex installation procedures associated with manufacturing execution systems will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Vendor Landscape

The global manufacturing execution systems market is fragmented with the presence of many regional and international players. Market vendors are constantly trying to offer new solutions to industries or update their existing product lines and are spending heavily on R&D. Some vendors are partnering with regional vendors of automation and improving their market presence through inorganic developments. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the entry of new players owing to an increase in the adoption of predictive maintenance across industries.

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market: Segment Highlights

By end-users, the market is analyzed across segments such as discrete industries and process industries.

Discrete industries are the prime end-users in the market.

Rising investments in semiconductor manufacturing in developing countries, especially India and China have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

and have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. Also, the growing international market for weaponry, coupled with the expansion of defense spending will drive the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

34% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Factors such as increasing industrialization and urbanization, coupled with the ongoing shift toward renewable sources of power generation are driving the growth of the regional market.

Another important factor driving the growth of the regional market is the rising need for fuels and hydrocarbons, led by the increasing adoption of automobiles.

Notes:

The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.

The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market is segmented by end-user (Discrete industries and Process industries) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ).

, , MEA, and ). The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 29.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Discrete industries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 43: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: ABB Ltd. – key news



Exhibit 46: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 48: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 49: Dassault Systemes SE - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Dassault Systemes SE – key news



Exhibit 51: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings

10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 52: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Emerson Electronic Co. – Key news



Exhibit 55: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 57: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 58: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. – Key news



Exhibit 60: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 62: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc – Key news



Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 67: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Oracle Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 70: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 72: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 75: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 77: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 78: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 80: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Siemens AG – Key news



Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 87: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Yokogawa Electric Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 90: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

