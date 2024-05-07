Optical Network Hardware Market size to record USD 6.07 billion growth from 2023-2027, Emerging new age technologies and their requirements scaling business opportunities for optical network hardware market is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global optical network hardware market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.07 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.43% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Network Hardware Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Type (Broadband infrastructure, Fiber optic network, Datacenter, and Smart cities) and Application (WDM and SONET/SDH) Key Companies Covered Adtran Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, ALE International, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., E.C.I. NETWORKS INC., Ekinops SA, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., II-VI Inc., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Padtec Holding S.A., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tejas Network Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Emerging new age technologies and their requirements scaling business opportunities for optical network hardware market:

The rise in data-centric applications is set to boost the optical network hardware market. The IoT's expansion, along with sensor networks, will further drive this growth. High-speed connectivity is vital for IoT success, achievable through fiber networks. Consequently, optical networks become pivotal for IoT functionality.



These networks facilitate efficient data sharing and swift connections. As the IoT incorporates hardware, data communication, and storage, it heavily relies on optical network hardware. This reliance is poised to elevate revenues by fueling demand for high-speed Internet via fiber connections.



Optical network hardware also offers cost-effective scalability for internet infrastructure to manage increasing data traffic. Overall, the forecast period anticipates a positive impact on the global optical network hardware market due to the expanding sensor network and IoT penetration, emphasizing the crucial role of fiber networks in facilitating efficient data exchange and rapid connections.

Major Challenges:

Limited spectral efficiency in optical fiber network

To ensure optimal use of optical fiber infrastructure, WDM systems aim to maximize the number of signals transmitted over limited bandwidth. However, this approach faces challenges. Kerr nonlinearities and amplification noise cause signal distortions and imperfections in optical amplifiers and transponders, limiting network performance. Consequently, vendors will encounter difficulties due to the growing complexity of network infrastructure.



As more signals are packed into fibers, spectral efficiency is hindered, leading to technical constraints. These issues will pose obstacles for vendors in the coming forecast period, necessitating innovative solutions to maintain network effectiveness. Balancing signal density with infrastructure capabilities will be crucial for overcoming these challenges and ensuring the continued efficiency of optical networks.

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 Broadband infrastructure

1.2 Fiber optic network

1.3 Datacenter

1.4 Smart cities Application 2.1 WDM

2.2 SONET/SDH Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Broadband infrastructure- The broadband infrastructure segment is set to experience notable growth in the coming years, fueled by increasing internet and smartphone usage. Starting at $7,216.53 million in 2017, this segment has steadily expanded up to 2021. Enterprises and residential areas adopting fibre-to-the-premises solutions are major contributors to this growth.

Additionally, industries such as finance, media, and automation are driving up bandwidth usage. With the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for seamless data transmission is expected to soar, necessitating high bandwidth capabilities. Consequently, there will be a heightened demand for optical transport networks to accommodate these needs. This uptick in demand is projected to continue throughout the forecast period, bolstering the necessity for broadband infrastructure.

Analyst Review

The optical network hardware market is driven by communication technologies like light, LEDs, and lasers, enabling high bandwidth services through fiber optic cables. Cloud services and colocation operators utilize packet switches and high-speed switches housed in data centers, supported by physical infrastructure. With the rise of mobile services and connected devices, 3G and 4G networks are supplemented by fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) solutions, championed by the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA).

Telehealth and virtual healthcare rely on robust infrastructure for streaming content and video conferences, benefiting rural communities. Wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) and full duplex transmission enhance data rates, supporting broadband infrastructure. Skilled personnel, including hardware engineers, manage optical fiber networks, while software control and OEO conversion ensure reliable data transmission.

Security is paramount, particularly for data-intensive applications and cloud computing. With the advent of 5G and edge computing, optical network infrastructure evolves to meet bandwidth requirements and network security needs, ensuring seamless connectivity in urban and rural areas alike.

Market Overview

The Optical Network Hardware Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for communication technology. Fiber optical cables and optical fibers play a pivotal role in ensuring reliable data transmission. With the proliferation of virtual and mobile devices, the need for low-latency connectivity is paramount. Wi-Fi technology further enhances connectivity, catering to the growing IoT ecosystem.

Fiber optic communication emerges as the backbone of modern networks, offering high-speed data transmission and low latency. In this dynamic landscape, the demand for optical network hardware continues to surge, fueled by the ever-expanding digital infrastructure. As businesses strive for seamless connectivity and efficient data transmission, investment in optical network hardware remains crucial to meet the evolving demands of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Broadband Infrastructure



Fiber Optic Network



Datacenter



Smart Cities

Application

WDM



SONET/SDH

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

