Reflex Robotics Selects Manufacturo to Scale Robot Production With Built-In Traceability and Quality Control

BREA, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As robotics manufacturers scale from early builds to full production, reconciling what was planned versus what was actually built becomes a defining challenge. There are more revisions to track, more quality evidence to capture, and more risk compounding with each unit produced.

Reflex Robotics, an emerging robotics company building affordable, general-purpose humanoid systems for manufacturing and logistics, has selected Manufacturo's cloud-based manufacturing management platform to support production control, quality operations, inventory, and unit-level traceability as it scales. The partnership establishes a single system of record that standardizes execution, captures as-built history, and supports traceability without introducing friction on the shop floor.

Headquartered in New York City, Reflex focuses on safe, low-inertia design and cost-efficiency to deliver humanoid robots as a practical tool for industrial use. As the company accelerates manufacturing, consistent processes and clear records are essential to keeping teams aligned and every unit reliable.

"To build robots for the real world, our production has to be as reliable as the hardware itself," said Mateo Mariscal, COO at Reflex Robotics. "Using Manufacturo gives us the digital traceability we need to eliminate tribal knowledge and create a repeatable blueprint. This ensures that as we accelerate manufacturing, every unit continues to meet our strict standards for reliability and performance."

With Manufacturo embedded in day-to-day operations, Reflex gains standardized execution through structured workflows and digital procedures. Design changes are tracked through clearer configuration control and audit-ready records. Quality workflows ensure consistent handling of nonconformances, approvals, and release. And production, quality, and operations teams share the same real-time visibility across the floor.

"The reindustrialization of the US and Europe is one of the most important economic opportunities of our generation — and it's being driven by innovators like Reflex Robotics who are making advanced manufacturing more capable, more reliable, and more competitive. Manufacturo is here to make sure their production systems scale as fast as their vision does," said Tadeusz Dyduch CEO at Manufacturo.

About Reflex Robotics

Reflex Robotics builds reliable, deployment-ready humanoid systems for manufacturing and logistics. Headquartered in New York City with an office in San Francisco, the company focuses on safe, low-inertia design and cost-efficiency to transform humanoid robotics into a practical tool for industrial use. By delivering a capable, low-cost system, Reflex aims to support the reindustrialization of the United States and address modern labor challenges with safe, general-purpose automation.

About Manufacturo

Manufacturo is a cloud-based manufacturing management platform. Quality, traceability, change management, and compliance are embedded directly into production workflows, helping high-complexity manufacturers stay in control while scaling at their pace.

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SOURCE Manufacturo, Inc.