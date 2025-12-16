Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners Announces Closing of Fifth CLO at $377 Million

Platform has issued five CLOs, totaling more than $2.3 billion, since 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners,1 the private credit platform within Manulife Wealth & Asset Management focused on the North American middle market, today announced the closing of South Cove 2025-3 CLO, a $377 million private credit collateralized loan obligation (CLO). The transaction marks the platform's third new CLO issuance in 2025 and fifth since launching its debut CLO vehicle in 2024, for a total of more than $2.3 billion in middle market CLO assets.

"We continue to demonstrate our capabilities as a CLO issuer, leveraging our CLO platform to diversify lending relationships and further scale our private credit franchise," said Andrew Goldsmith, Managing Director of Capital Markets at Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners. "We appreciate the strong support from investors, which reflects their confidence in our disciplined credit approach and our ability to seek out consistent and durable performance results across market cycles."

South Cove 2025-3 CLO, rated by Standard & Poor's, is collateralized by a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans originated and managed by Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners. The CLO, which closed November 21, 2025, features a three-year-plus reinvestment period and a one-year non-call period. The CLO was priced on October 31, 2025, prior to Comvest Credit Partners' majority acquisition by Manulife Investment Management on November 3, 2025.

Scotiabank acted as the Lead Arranger in connection with the transaction.

________________________________ 1 Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners was established on November 3, 2025, when Manulife Investment Management acquired 75% of Comvest Credit Partners. Comvest Credit Partners was formerly the direct lending arm of Comvest Partners, a middle market private equity and credit investment firm, with an investing history dating back to 2006. 2 As of September 30, 2025. AUM is in U.S. dollars (USD). Assets Under Management ("AUM") includes fair market value of investments, $2.9 billion of unfunded equity commitments and $1.2 billion of undrawn debt.



About Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners

Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners is a $19.5 billion2 private credit platform built on the continuity of Comvest's proven leadership and Manulife's global scale. The platform provides creative and flexible private credit solutions to both sponsored and non-sponsored companies. Alongside Manulife Investment Management's $24 billion private equity program and global distribution network, the platform combines deep origination channels, rigorous underwriting discipline, and long-term stability that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles. For more information, please visit http://www.comvest.com

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Media Inquiries

Gabriel Morales

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management