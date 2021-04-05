Many Americans unable to pay bills or cover unexpected expenses and lack critical financial knowledge, survey shows

Financial challenges and lower levels of financial literacy are significantly more prevalent among the Black and Hispanic communities who face structural inequities and longstanding institutional biases:

Thirty-two percent of individuals in these U.S. demographic groups find it difficult to make ends meet in a typical month, compared to 18 percent of white Americans.

Fifty-six percent of Black Americans and 53 percent of Hispanics do not have non-retirement savings sufficient to cover one month of living expenses, compared to 35 percent of white Americans.

Blacks and Hispanics correctly answered 37 percent and 41 percent, respectively, of the P-Fin Index questions, compared to white Americans, who correctly answered 55 percent.

"Our data shows a direct link between financial literacy and financial well-being, and demonstrates how knowledge can help better position Americans against adverse economic conditions," said Annamaria Lusardi, University Professor and Academic Director of GFLEC. "Just as we need to address institutional barriers, we must also break down barriers to financial well-being as part of the recovery path from COVID-19, and that includes greater access to financial literacy."

The P-Fin Index is unique in its capacity to produce a robust measure of overall personal finance knowledge as well as an analysis of knowledge across multiple areas of personal finance. It also identifies how financial literacy contributes to financial wellness. The index consists of 28 questions spanning eight functional areas:

Earning: determinants of wages and take-home pay.

Consuming: budgets and managing spending.

Saving: factors that maximize accumulations.

Investing: investment types, risk and return.

Borrowing/managing debt: relationship between loan features and repayments.

Insuring: types of coverage and how insurance works.

Comprehending risk: understanding uncertain financial outcomes.

Go-to information sources: recognizing appropriate sources and advice.

The full report can be found HERE .

