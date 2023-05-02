MAPay Expands Executive Team to Revolutionize Healthcare Payments and Data Solutions through Blockchain Technology

New Strategic Advisor will further Corporate Strategy, Operations as MAPay Addresses Improving Data Transparency and Exchange, while Reducing Health Payment Costs

VOORHEES, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAPay , the global healthcare fintech company revolutionizing healthcare payments and data exchange with distributed ledger and blockchain technology, announced the appointment of Aman Quadri as the firm's new Strategic Advisor. Aman will aid the MAPay team with building out blockchain credentialing in the healthcare space, creating new strategic approaches that will provide healthcare providers, insurers and consumers seamless access to digital records.

Mr. Quadri is a seasoned strategic operations veteran with more than two decades of experience developing strategies and augmenting organizations through diligent evaluation and assessment of companies. Reporting directly to Michael Dershem, the Founder and CEO of MAPay, Quadri will be responsible for data aggregation, insights and operationalizing new strategies for people owning data and new data records. He will work alongside recent new hire, Robert Metz, the firm's new Chief Global Strategy Officer.

"Every culture and society has a different norm and set of standards, Aman provides experience and perspectives on meeting people and communities with the strategies and operations that fit them best," explained Dershem. "Adding Aman to our team will help develop a series of incentives for patients, insurance companies, and providers to utilize MAPay technology and solutions. Efficacy can only be created by working with individuals in their environment, taking into account their background, culture, and health history in their treatment, something that Aman is proficient in identifying and addressing."

Aman will work with providers, payers and patients to obtain contracts and data, collaborate, and enable open source, permissionable distributed ledger solutions to support underserved patients through data ownership, helping individuals earn revenue from their data while receiving the appropriate care and treatment. He is passionate about correcting the inequity when it comes to healthcare and will leverage MAPay solutions to geographically connect communities, allowing patients anywhere in the world and receive the same great support.

"Improving provider credentialing is essential for ensuring that patients receive quality care, and by leveraging technology, we can make the process more efficient and transparent," said Aman. "Our goal is to bridge the gap between developed and developing countries by democratizing access to health records and creating a global network of connected healthcare providers. By empowering patients with their health records, we can create a more connected and informed healthcare system that benefits everyone, regardless of location."

Aman currently resides in the Austin, TX area, and has spent most of his personal and professional career in Texas, previously working as Chief Executive Officer at AMCHART, LLC, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for both Fair Fintech and AMSYS Innovative Solutions. He is currently a Managing Partner with Transwise, LLC, a full-service back-end health servicing company, and a Strategic Consultant with Q5 Ventures. Aman Quadri received a Bachelor's degree in Biology/Psychology from Lamar University, his Master's in Physical therapy from Texas State, and his DPT in Physical Therapy from Texas Tech University.

About MAPay

MAPay is a global healthcare fintech company that is deploying distributed ledger technology to power smart contracts, transacting secure medical solutions. The company has developed a hybrid architecture of both centralized and decentralized protocols for multi-party medical payments and HIPAA-compliant data exchange. MAPay is working in association with hospital networks, practice management systems, drug companies, insurance payers, pharmacies and government entities. The company is committed to empowering patients and healthcare providers by leveraging blockchain technology to improve and align incentives, reduce costs, and bring increased transparency and data exchange. The company believes in permissible open-sourced system collaboration, and solution sets that are economically and socially impactful. For more information, please visit https://www.mapaycorp.com/

SOURCE MAPay