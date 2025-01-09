Mapbox and Hyundai AutoEver Show AI-Driven 3D Navigation and Voice Experience at CES 2025

Mapbox and Hyundai AutoEver unveil next-generation in-car technologies at CES 2025 Post this

Mapbox 3D Live Navigation redefines in-car navigation with immersive, 3D lane-level guidance, augmented reality (AR) overlays, and real-time driver assistance. By combining Mapbox's navigation technology with Hyundai AutoEver's software-defined vehicle platform and Hyundai Mobis' AR-enabled cockpit domain controller, drivers benefit from turn-by-turn navigation enriched with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) alerts, such as collision warnings and lane departure notifications.

Complementing the advanced navigation system is MapGPT, Mapbox's intelligent AI-powered location assistant. MapGPT enables natural, voice-driven interactions that provide dynamic routing, real-time traffic updates, hyper-local search, and voice-activated controls for in-car systems like reservations, climate, and music. For electric vehicles (EVs), MapGPT offers EV-specific features like real-time range monitoring and intelligent charging station recommendations.

"Our partnership with Mapbox brings our vision for a smarter, safer, and more engaging in-car experience to life," said Dongkwon Suh, Head of Navigation Business Division at Hyundai AutoEver. "With 3D Live Navigation and MapGPT, we're redefining what's possible in driving, enhancing safety and convenience through AI-powered technology."

"With MapGPT and Mapbox 3D Live Navigation, we're transforming how drivers navigate," said Alex Barth, Vice President of Automotive at Mapbox. "Our collaboration with Hyundai AutoEver unlocks the power of AI to make every journey safer, smarter, and more connected, setting new standards for in-car navigation and the future of connected vehicles."

At CES 2025, Mapbox and Hyundai AutoEver will demonstrate the synergy of Mapbox 3D Live Navigation and MapGPT. Attendees will experience advanced features, including lane-level AR navigation, voice-controlled systems, and intelligent EV tools that highlight the future of in-car innovation. Visit mapbox.com/ces-2025 to learn more or schedule a meeting with Mapbox at CES.

About Hyundai AutoEver

Hyundai AutoEver, an automotive software innovation leader, catalyzes customer growth as a leader in digital innovation, focusing on both in-vehicle and external vehicle technologies. To usher in the SDV (software-defined vehicle) era, Hyundai AutoEver develops in-vehicle technologies such as vehicle software platforms, navigation software, and HD maps, and provides quality verification services to ensure the excellence of vehicle software. For customers' successful digital transformation, Hyundai AutoEver provides a range of solutions and IT services that customers need in enterprise IT domains through ERP, CRM, and other tools that help build, manage, and operate corporate IT systems as well as cloud-based smart factory solutions that drive innovation in IT services and manufacturing.

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the leading maps and location platform powering a new generation of location-aware applications. Mapbox is the only platform that equips organizations with the complete set of tools to power the navigation for people, packages, and vehicles everywhere. More than 4 million registered developers and 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies have chosen Mapbox because of the platform's flexibility, security, and privacy compliance. Organizations use Mapbox applications, data, SDKs, and APIs to create customized and immersive experiences that delight their customers. For more information, visit www.mapbox.com .

