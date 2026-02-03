Mapbox Brings Doorway-Level Accuracy to Delivery, Logistics, and Ride-Hailing

New entrance data enables arrival guidance to within five meters of the correct door for over 100 million U.S. addresses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox today announced the public preview launch of doorway-level entrance data, helping companies guide drivers to the correct door—not just the address. The new capability improves arrival accuracy for delivery, logistics, and ride-hailing applications by enabling routing to within five meters or less of a specific building entrance.

Mapbox entrance data pinpoints precise doorway locations, even in complex structures. With Mapbox entrance data, users can be guided to a specific doorway location, improving navigation efficiency and the ease of use of map features within an application.

Companies building with Mapbox Geocoding can now account for where people actually enter buildings, reducing time spent circling blocks, searching for access points, or making failed drop-offs. The new entrance data is available for more than 100 million addresses in the United States.

Solving the "final meters" problem in delivery and mobility

Mapbox analysis of feedback from on-demand logistics customers indicates that nearly 70% of failed deliveries in the last 100 meters occur in the final 10 meters of a trip. According to McKinsey research, misplaced or inefficient drop-off locations can account for up to 19% of logistics costs tied to support requests, driver dwell time, lost packages, missed pickups, and redeliveries. Doorway-level entrance data helps to address this "final meters" problem by guiding drivers to the most relevant entry point for a destination.

"Entrance data has saved our drivers time. They spend less time searching and more time setting up," says Chris Heffernan, CEO at dlivrd. "Delivery times are down 7%, support questions are resolved 25% faster—and many never reach us at all."

"Doorway-level entrance data helps solve one of the most persistent challenges in delivery and ride-hailing: knowing exactly where to be," said Cherie Wong, SVP of Location Services at Mapbox. "Instead of ending navigation with just 'you have arrived,' companies can guide drivers to the right spot—the door that actually matters."

How doorway-level entrance data improves arrival accuracy

With the new `entrances` parameter enabled, the Mapbox Geocoding API returns precise building entrance locations when converting an address into geographic coordinates. Developers can use this data to power turn-by-turn navigation that accounts for which side of a building to approach and where to stop, rather than routing to a generic pin placed at a building center. Designers can also visualize entrance locations directly on maps, helping drivers and end users quickly understand where to go.

The result is clearer arrivals, fewer failed handoffs, and less time wasted navigating complex buildings or dense urban environments.

Building more precise navigation experiences with Mapbox

Delivery platforms, logistics providers, and mobility companies choose Mapbox for flexible location services that scale with demand and adapt to real-world arrival scenarios. By combining entrance data with Mapbox navigation, routing, maps, and the Mapbox Feedback Agent, companies can build end-to-end navigation experiences that continue to improve as drivers and users interact with the map.

To learn more about entrance data in Mapbox Geocoding, including documentation and testing recommendations, read the full launch announcement .

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the location platform for innovators. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mapbox provides developers and businesses with cloud-based APIs, SDKs, and data services for maps, navigation, and place and address search.

Founded in 2010, Mapbox leads development of the modern geospatial stack. Trusted by automakers, logistics providers, retailers, and app developers, Mapbox delivers scalable, highly customizable geospatial solutions that power billions of sophisticated location experiences worldwide. The platform is known for its built-in flexibility, elegant design, enterprise-grade security, strict data privacy, and developer-first documentation.

The mission of Mapbox is to enable every team to build exceptional, location-aware applications that delight users, enhance operations, and transform industries.

Learn more at www.mapbox.com .

SOURCE Mapbox