Never miss a turn with Mapbox 3D Lanes

New Mapbox Navigation feature displays lane geometries to better orient drivers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox, the location platform for developers, today announces its new 3D Lanes feature, which provides true-to-life road detail to assist navigation. The feature is now available in the Mapbox Navigation SDK and is designed for both in-vehicle and mobile use.

The new Mapbox 3D Lanes feature includes lane geometries, lane markings, and 3D models of overpasses and tunnels. The addition of 3D Lanes complements the recent releases of 3D buildings and landmarks throughout Mapbox maps.

The most expensive navigation mistakes happen when drivers are negotiating complex intersections or highway forks — where missing a turn can lead to frustrating delays and long detours. The new Mapbox 3D Lanes feature includes lane geometries, lane markings, and 3D models of overpasses and tunnels that make the map view more closely match the windshield view, helping drivers more easily follow a route.

Mapbox 3D Lanes is now available in private preview as part of the Mapbox Navigation SDK. The addition of 3D Lanes complements the recent releases of 3D buildings and landmarks throughout Mapbox maps, including enhanced architectural details on building facades in many cities.

BMW Group partners with Mapbox on launch of 3D Lanes feature

While developing the 3D Lanes feature, Mapbox collaborated closely with launch partner BMW Group, an automotive leader with a passion for ensuring that every navigation detail supports a superior driving experience.

"BMW Group works relentlessly to build the best navigation experiences for our drivers, and we know precise lane information in complex intersections makes navigating easy and intuitive.

We've partnered closely with Mapbox to develop advanced navigation experiences for our next-generation offerings," said Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President, Development Digital Services and Infotainment, BMW Group

Available for embedded automotive and mobile applications

In addition to immersive automotive experiences, Mapbox Navigation with 3D Lanes also improves guided navigation within mobile applications. High-fidelity navigation with precise, lane-level guidance is a priority for companies with applications that support delivery fleets, logistics solutions, and ride-hailing services.

"Our 3D Lanes feature helps to ensure that drivers never miss a turn, bringing closer the Mapbox vision of making maps hyper-local and immersive. With 3D Lanes, developers can bring lane-level clarity directly into navigation experiences — and tailor those details to emphasize what matters most to their customers." Peter Sirota, CEO, Mapbox

Developers can request access to Mapbox Navigation with 3D Lanes today by visiting the Mapbox 3D Lanes sign-up page.

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the location platform for innovators. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mapbox provides developers and businesses with cloud-based APIs, SDKs, and data services for maps, navigation, and place and address search.

Founded in 2010, Mapbox leads development of the modern geospatial stack. Trusted by automakers, logistics providers, retailers, and app developers, Mapbox delivers scalable, highly customizable geospatial solutions that power billions of sophisticated location experiences worldwide. The platform is known for its built-in flexibility, elegant design, enterprise-grade security, strict data privacy, and developer-first documentation.

The mission of Mapbox is to enable every team to build exceptional, location-aware applications that delight users, enhance operations, and transform industries.

Learn more at www.mapbox.com

