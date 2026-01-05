Toyota's next-generation navigation system is built with Mapbox

Toyota adopts advanced and customized map features

With Mapbox, Toyota has brought software development of its navigation application in-house, taking control over key aspects of the digital user experience. Running on Toyota's Arene software development platform, navigation in the 2026 Toyota RAV4 builds on advanced map rendering technologies from Mapbox, including dynamic lighting, textures, and shadows.

Toyota uses Mapbox Studio, an advanced map styling platform, to create a customized map interface that matches each vehicle's digital cockpit design. The result is an intuitive, built-in experience that makes navigation easier and more delightful for drivers.

Mapbox enables faster deployment of navigation innovations

The partnership between Mapbox and Toyota is accelerating development of next-generation map features. The automaker is using the flexibility of the Mapbox platform to deliver a first in its lineup: full-screen maps in the Digital Meter. With full-screen maps, drivers can enjoy dynamic maps and turn-by-turn directions front and center, located just behind the steering wheel.

Because Mapbox SDKs are designed for over-the-air updates, building with Mapbox allows Toyota to deliver innovations rapidly, directly to vehicles without software updates.

"When we set out to design our next-generation navigation experience, we needed a partner who could work with us on our vision to deliver ever-better in-cabin experiences for our customers," said Brian Inouye, Chief Engineer, TMNA R&D. "With Mapbox, we are excited for drivers to experience a new level of utility, performance, and detail within the 2026 Toyota RAV4."

"We're thrilled to work hand-in-hand with Toyota and its partners to bring its next-generation navigation vision to life. Together, we're setting a new standard, using our cloud-first location platform to create a driving experience that's more responsive, customizable, and future-ready," said Peter Sirota, CEO, Mapbox.

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the location platform for innovators. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mapbox provides developers and businesses with cloud-based APIs, SDKs, and data services for maps, navigation, and place and address search.

Founded in 2010, Mapbox leads development of the modern geospatial stack. Trusted by automakers, logistics providers, retailers, and app developers, Mapbox delivers scalable, highly customizable geospatial solutions that power billions of sophisticated location experiences worldwide. The platform is known for its built-in flexibility, elegant design, enterprise-grade security, strict data privacy, and developer-first documentation.

The mission of Mapbox is to enable every team to build exceptional, location-aware applications that delight users, enhance operations, and transform industries.

Learn more at www.mapbox.com

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com

