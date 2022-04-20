Mapbox delivers next-gen navigation enhancements in Toyota and Lexus vehicles

New technology provides an enhanced and personalized user experience that evolves with the driver during the ownership journey

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to evolving customer demands for better in-car experiences, Toyota and Lexus are utilizing Mapbox's technology to deliver next generation navigation features. According to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study, the infotainment system is identified as most troublesome with smartphone connectivity identified as the second most disappointing feature in new vehicles. To delight customers with a valuable in-car experience, Mapbox launches in select Toyota and Lexus vehicles equipped with a next generation multimedia system developed by Toyota. It includes elevated navigation enhancements that are designed with meticulous attention to the end user experience and unlocks the ability to receive data and design updates over the air, enabling driver experiences to keep pace with the driver's evolving needs.

Mapbox worked closely with Toyota Motor North America ("TMNA") and its affiliates to bring to market a driving experience that will exceed customer expectations. The Mapbox Maps software development kit incorporates a map design that complements Toyota's next-generation multimedia system, making turn-by-turn navigation intuitive for drivers. TMNA's designers are able to modify the look and feel of the navigation experience via Mapbox Studio, enabling map design updates to be rolled out to all vehicles instantaneously.

Previously, in-vehicle maps were generally static when vehicles rolled off the production line, making the navigation experience feel dated over time. Now Toyota can push updates to the design to vehicles in real time so the driver's experience continues to feel fresh and up to date. As more vehicles hit the road with the next generation multimedia system, drivers of those vehicles will have the advantage of utilizing more engaging and robust navigation software that can be updated in a manner similar to updates on their smartphone.

"We have developed our system in such a way that the look and feel of it can be updated almost instantaneously," and "through working with Mapbox, we are able to make changes quickly to continue to elevate the user experience for our customers," said Charan Lota, Vice President and Executive Chief Engineer in TMNA's Connected Technologies group.

"We're excited to be a foundational component in Toyota's next generation infotainment system to enable a clean new look and feel of the map that sits front and center. Great software is created in an iterative process, so a critical piece of the collaboration was to put Toyota in full control of the map design and thus unlock their ability to incorporate continuous map improvements based on customer feedback. It is an important step in delivering an in-car experience that this generation of drivers expects and is built to grow alongside their personal preferences," said Peter Sirota, CEO, Mapbox.

