Mapbox Recognized on Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announced its fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Mapbox is being recognized for a series of impactful initiatives including a revolutionary electric vehicle offering that transforms the EV-owning experience, a dedicated Community team that equips innovators within nonprofits and underserved communities, and investments in growing an inclusive company culture that champions innovation.

Mapbox is recognized for creating a workplace culture that empowers employees to improve processes, create products and invent new ways of doing business.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

"Mapbox location solutions, combined with the myriad industries and use cases of our global customers, create vast scope for innovation and impact. It is our people, our entire team, that realize this potential, through their creativity and dedication," said Peter Sirota, CEO, Mapbox. "It is an honor to have the accomplishments of our team, and the spirit of innovation and positive impact that we strive for each day, be recognized by Fast Company."

Fast Company chose to recognize Mapbox for its commitment to investing in an inclusive and innovative workplace culture and in advancing the positive social and environmental impact of its technology. As a global company with employees in Europe, North America, and Asia, Mapbox has embraced remote-work across its team, updating policies, benefits, and championing Employee Resource Groups to best support employees and build community wherever they are based. Mapbox continues to foster innovation through these Employee Resource Groups that champion community-building and mentorship for different communities of employees. A deeply rooted culture of asynchronous communication allows innovators across teams and geographies to collaborate. And an overarching commitment to stay close to customers —both external and internal— keeps Mapbox employees connected to, and inspired by, opportunities to solve real problems.

Within the last year, a cross-functional team of passionate Mapbox employees came together to develop a new product that would improve the driving experience in electric vehicles (EVs). The resulting Mapbox EV Routing solution equips automakers and app developers to help drivers find the most efficient routes that intelligently account for charging locations, charging times, changing traffic conditions and other factors. By improving the experience of driving and owning an EV, saving drivers time and money, and using charging infrastructure more efficiently, Mapbox is making crucial contributions to the transition to electric vehicles for consumers and commercial fleets.

Additionally, for over five years, the Mapbox Community Team has led initiatives to apply Mapbox products and the pro bono time and expertise of employees to drive positive social and environmental impact. This includes partnering with hundreds of nonprofits, volunteer organizations, and educational institutions to help them apply the best mapping and navigation tools to advance their work —from climate change modeling to disaster response to distributing vaccines and public health information.

"This year's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation."

