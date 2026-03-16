Mapbox Selected by DennoKotsu to Modernize Taxi Dispatch Platform

Dispatch system used by 23,000 taxis upgrades maps to improve driver efficiency and safety.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox, the location platform for developers and enterprises, today announced that DennoKotsu Inc., a provider of software for Japan's taxi industry, has adopted Mapbox as the mapping platform for the driver tablet application of its cloud-based taxi dispatch system, 'DS.'

DennoKotsu provides dispatch software used by approximately 600 taxi operators and 23,000 taxis across all 47 prefectures in Japan, helping drivers receive ride requests, navigate to passengers, and manage trips through a unified in-vehicle interface. Similar to dispatch infrastructure used by mobility platforms worldwide, the system connects drivers with multiple transportation services while coordinating fleet operations.

Supporting drivers in dynamic operating environments

Taxi drivers operate in constantly changing conditions shaped by fluctuating demand, congestion, tourism activity, and driver shortages. To manage these variables while maintaining focus on the road, drivers rely on in-vehicle tablets that display dispatch instructions, pickup locations, and trip information.

Because drivers must confirm information quickly while prioritizing safe driving, the clarity and responsiveness of the map interface play an important role in supporting driver productivity and decision-making. As taxi operators worldwide modernize fleet software and driver tools, map interfaces have become a central component of dispatch and navigation systems.

Presenting complex information more clearly

DennoKotsu's DS platform integrates ride requests from multiple dispatch applications and transportation services into a single tablet interface. As the volume of operational information increases, the map must present key details clearly while minimizing driver distraction.

By adopting Mapbox, DennoKotsu has updated the map display and interaction experience used by drivers. The refreshed map presentation is designed to improve visibility of critical information, while a more intuitive interface reduces the burden associated with confirming and interacting with the screen during daily operations.

Enabling continuous product improvement

Mapbox also provides DennoKotsu with greater flexibility to refine map styling and interface design over time. This enables the company to incorporate feedback from taxi operators and drivers as the platform continues to evolve.

"Taxi drivers operate in a high-pressure environment where every second counts. While tablets are essential tools, they must never compromise safety or become a distraction," said Takuya Matsuura, Product & Service Team Leader at DennoKotsu Inc. "Our integration of Mapbox is a direct response to these frontline needs—ensuring drivers receive critical information through an interface that is intuitive, clear, and easy to navigate. With Mapbox's flexible rendering and rapid development cycles, we can now iterate faster based on real-world feedback."

"Across the mobility industry, operators are modernizing the software that drivers rely on every day," said Yoshikazu Hata, Japan Country Manager at Mapbox. "DennoKotsu is helping advance this transformation within Japan's taxi industry. Mapbox provides a flexible mapping platform that allows their team to continuously refine the driver experience as operational needs evolve."

DennoKotsu expects the updated map foundation to help reduce information overload on driver tablets while improving operational efficiency and driver focus. Existing DS customers will transition to the updated system in phases, with direct notification provided by DennoKotsu.

About DennoKotsu

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tokushima, Japan, DennoKotsu provides a cloud-based taxi dispatch system deployed across all 47 prefectures, serving approximately 600 taxi operators and 23,000 vehicles nationwide as of January 2026.

Learn more at https://cybertransporters.com/

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the location platform for innovators. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mapbox provides developers and businesses with cloud-based APIs, SDKs, and data services for maps, navigation, and place and address search.

Founded in 2010, Mapbox leads development of the modern geospatial stack. Trusted by automakers, logistics providers, retailers, and app developers, Mapbox delivers scalable, highly customizable geospatial solutions that power billions of sophisticated location experiences worldwide. The platform is known for its built-in flexibility, elegant design, enterprise-grade security, strict data privacy, and developer-first documentation.

The mission of Mapbox is to enable every team to build exceptional, location-aware applications that delight users, enhance operations, and transform industries.

Learn more at www.mapbox.com

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SOURCE Mapbox