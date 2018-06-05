Maplewood Of Newtown Welcomes Two New Seasoned Professionals To The Team

"We are extremely selective in our hiring because we know that our team is the ultimate source in providing residents with a truly remarkable experience that they won't find anywhere else," said Gregory D. Smith, President and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living. "Laurie is a visionary leader who is dedicated to delivering outstanding service and Lauren is driven by a passion to what is best for our residents and their families. These women embody Maplewood's core values and the quality service we provide to our residents."

As Executive Director, Ms. Lofgren will provide leadership and oversee day-to-day operations including the planning, development, implementation, evaluation and improvement of program services, management of staff and the delivery of high quality service to the residents and their families.

"Maplewood Senior Living upholds an admirable reputation and has a strong hold as a leader in senior living," said Laurie Lofgren. "It is exciting to work with a team driven by innovation and dedication to surpassing the expectations of its community."

Ms. Stowell has over ten years of experience in the healthcare and senior living industry. In her new role, she will work directly with families, providing them with the best information possible to assist them in selecting the best living options. Ms. Stowell will also act as a community resource for those in need of senior living planning.

"Needs change as you age, but not everyone requires the same support," says Lauren Stowell. "Our goal is for the residents to thrive and lead fulfilled lives, and this requires listening to them and customizing their experience to fit their unique requirements."

Ms. Lofgren is state licensed and certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid to provide Home Health Services including Nursing, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Medical Social Work and Home-Maker Home Health Aides.

Ms. Stowell is a Certified Dementia Practitioner, holds a degree in Science Recreation and Leisure Studies and is currently pursuing a secondary degree in Gerontology.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Maplewood Senior Living owns and operates 14 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Ohio. Future locations include Princeton, NJ, Southport, CT, and the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The Manhattan project falls within the company's newest brand Inspīr. This international brand was launched to offer a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. For more information visit our website at www.maplewoodseniorliving.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maplewood-of-newtown-welcomes-two-new-seasoned-professionals-to-the-team-300660037.html

SOURCE Maplewood Senior Living

Related Links

http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com

