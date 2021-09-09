Maplewood Senior Living Expands Inspῑr Brand To Washington DC

Maplewood Senior Living Expands Inspīr Brand To Washington DC Tweet this

Rising eight stories in one of Washington D.C.'s most sought after neighborhoods, the 173,932-square-foot senior living residence will feature 174 luxurious private apartments, a variety of unique and beautifully designed amenity spaces and offer assisted living and memory care focused on an independent lifestyle. The property is located in the cultural heart of D.C. - less than two blocks from Dupont Circle Metro, and minutes away from The White House, Pennsylvania Avenue, The Smithsonian Museum, The Philip Collection, and The Anderson House. Other incredible D.C. sites and museums also nearby include The National Mall, Vietnam Memorial, Washington Monument, Connecticut Avenue's world-famous shopping, The Kennedy Center of Performing Arts, and much more.

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences offering a broad range of premier services and amenities, including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing and rehabilitation.

The Washington D.C. property marks the second location under the Inspīr brand. Developed to offer a luxurious senior living option within major metropolitan cities and other destination locations, Inspīr brings together the best in luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. Inspīr Embassy Row will deliver next-generation senior living on a luxury level, offering residents a transformative, one-of-a-kind experience.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living owns and operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan or destination locations. The Inspīr brand is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com .

