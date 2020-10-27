Maplewood Senior Living Partners With Drexel University And Dr. Kristen Betts For A Brain Health Series Across Maplewood Communities

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living is excited to announce a partnership with Drexel University and Dr. Kristen Betts that will bring the Science & Art of Changing your Brain series to Maplewood Communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Dr. Betts is a Clinical Professor in the Educational Leadership & Management and Higher Education Leadership programs in the School of Education at Drexel University.

The relationship with Drexel University and Dr. Betts highlights Maplewood's thought leadership in brain health and its commitment to sharing the latest education and support to the community at large. Access to Dr. Betts' latest research and vast knowledge on the topic of brain health will allow Maplewood Senior Living communities to further guide residents to live a brain-healthy lifestyle.

Throughout the four weeks, participants will engage in activities, test their knowledge on prevalent neuromyths, and learn strategies that can immediately support cognitive flexibility, mindfulness and a healthy brain. Additionally, the Maplewood Staff that attend the training will become certified through Drexel's school of education, enabling them to teach this series in the future.

"I am proud to be joining forces with Maplewood," said Dr. Betts. "It is my pleasure to be educating individuals on the importance of brain health and to train Maplewood associates on how to deliver my Science & Art of Changing your Brain series."

The 4-week virtual series discusses current and emerging research about the brain, mind and memory. Drexel will share its latest research on neuroplasticity and will depict how the brain physically changes over a lifetime through experience, learning, injury and disease. Each week will focus on key topics related to brain function and health. The Science & Art of Changing your Brain series will teach participants how to identify protective factors and control risk factors to preserve cognitive abilities. The series will also cover important research on the connection between memory and meta-cognition, stress, sleep, nutrition, exercise and community. The sessions are constantly updated with new research, particularly on older adults.

"I will creatively find a way to integrate new materials in presentations since this will ensure that what Maplewood is sharing is current, relevant, and comes from the latest research," said Dr. Kristen Betts. "This is so important with all of the neuromyths that are out there. An example of new, valuable research is from a recent study from Columbia University about the brain, which provided 'evidence that more physical activity is linked to larger brain volume in older people.'"

"The relationship with Drexel and Dr. Betts strengthens our reputation as a leader in senior living and bolsters our position as a resource for seniors, bringing educational opportunities directly to our communities and incorporating key takeaways into our operations to continuously enhance the overall living experience for our residents," said Gregory D, Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living and Inspīr. "We look forward to this amazing opportunity to provide the community with important information on brain health."

This partnership is Maplewood's latest addition to its expansive suite of resident programming and engagement, educational opportunities and new technologies available across communities to keep residents cognitively stimulated through activity. The technology at Maplewood not only provides vital functions for these seniors, but it also engages them to learn and master new skills they have not been exposed to before. This includes a partnership with Temi robots, an advanced A.I. software that interacts with residents, performs tasks for them, plays music, tells jokes, helps them learn and allows them to video conference family, friends and doctors. Eversound headsets are utilized to help increase engagement for residents with hearing impairments and are used for live lectures, book clubs, bingo and other group programming. Residents also have access to Rendever, a VR platform that allows them to travel the world (virtually), revisit familiar places, share new experiences and enjoy the thrill of 360-degree video from the comfort of their community.

In addition, Maplewood is creating unique operations in their soon-to-be-open Manhattan location, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, to ensure residents feel engaged and healthy in an urban environment. With a variety of care options, including Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Enhanced Care, Inspīr Carnegie Hill will provide residents with a brain-healthy lifestyle and offer daily programs to keep residents in motion naturally and purposefully. An on-site fitness facility, access to personal trainers and group fitness classes empower residents to stay mobile and exercise regularly. In addition, Inspīr Carnegie Hill offers lifelong learning classes, cognitively stimulating activities, and brain-healthy foods to keep the neurons active and to maximize brain function.

