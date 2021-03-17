Maplewood Senior Living Welcomes Three Seasoned Professionals To The Team At New Princeton Community

PRINCETON, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living is pleased to announce the hiring of Lisa Williams as Executive Director, Michael Tucker as Director of Business Development and Leslie Conover as Community Relations Director to the provider's new Princeton, NJ location. Located on the campus of Penn Medicine-Princeton Health, Maplewood at Princeton is set to open this summer and will offer assisted living, memory care and short-term care options to the greater Princeton area.

"As we continue to grow our footprint with the addition of Maplewood at Princeton, we are proud to build a carefully-selected team of seasoned professionals who will undoubtedly further our mission to provide an exceptional senior living and care experience for all residents and their families," said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living and Inspīr. "Lisa, Michael and Leslie bring a combined 50+ years of experience in the fields of business administration and pharmaceutical and hospitality sales, all of which parlays seamlessly into their new roles at Maplewood at Princeton."

As Executive Director, Ms. Williams will provide leadership and oversee day-to-day operations including the planning, development, implementation, evaluation and improvement of program services, management of staff and the delivery of high-quality service to the residents and their families. Ms. Williams has over 20 years of senior living care experience, with 16 of those spent as an administrator. She graduated from Rowan University and earned her Master's in Public Administration from Kean University. She currently serves as a chair on the NJ Assisted Living Council and was recently named a member of the Health Care Association of New Jersey (HCANJ).

Named Director of Business Development, Mr. Tucker will be responsible for establishing strategic partnerships with healthcare professionals and community organizations that assist seniors who are looking to move into a first-class residence that meets their care needs and lifestyle. Mr. Tucker has extensive experience building relationships with healthcare professionals and has worked with the top pharmaceutical companies in the world, specifically in sales and marketing. He graduated from Rider University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

As Community Relations Director, Ms. Conover will work directly with families, providing them with the necessary information to assist them in selecting the best possible living options. She will also act as a community resource for those in need of senior living planning. Ms. Conover has over 25 years of sales experience in hospitality and senior living. She received her degree from Rider University and also provides life counseling to families who need support in the areas of geriatrics and health and wellness.

"In offering a best-in-class senior residence to the community, we hope to meet and exceed the demands of older adults in the area who want to continue to lead dynamic lifestyles, yet need additional support in their daily lives," said Smith. "We look forward to watching the Princeton team and community flourish as we near the highly-anticipated grand opening this summer."

Maplewood Senior Living is also offering exclusive Founder's Club membership for early depositors and future residents of Maplewood at Princeton. The first 15 residents to submit a community fee and move in within the first 45 days of the community's opening will be eligible to partake in exclusive benefits and services such as complimentary tickets to cultural events; selective, pre-opening pricing; complimentary salon and spa services and much more.

Additionally, the leasing gallery is now open onsite at One Hospital Ave in Plainsboro and Maplewood is also offering a variety of virtual events and resources to support those who are considering a senior living community.

The first New Jersey property in the company's portfolio, Maplewood at Princeton is a 98,000-square-foot modern senior living community with 105 studio deluxe and one-bedroom units offering a range of apartment styles and care options to suit residents' unique needs. Every detail of the assisted living and memory care community has been carefully considered. Maplewood at Princeton features sun-drenched indoor/outdoor amenity spaces; onsite healthcare and wellness activities; unmatched services and priority access to innovative 24/7 care; resort-style amenities; innovative programming and cutting-edge technology; fresh, locally sourced dining; and more.

Maplewood at Princeton is purposely designed to fit into the culture and community of the greater Princeton area, so residents feel at home in an environment created with them in mind. Just beyond the grounds, residents and their families can enjoy a wide array of cultural and historic attractions including the prestigious Princeton University, world-class McCarter Theatre Center, Institute for Advanced Studies, Palmer Square and more. Additionally, Maplewood at Princeton is highly accessible as it is conveniently located midway between New York City and Philadelphia, offering a variety of day trip options for residents and their families.

To learn more about Maplewood at Princeton, call 844-782-3078 or submit a contact form here.

