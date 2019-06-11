Mappedin delivers best-in-class wayfinding and spatial data management across intu shopping destinations

WATERLOO, ON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mappedin , the leading indoor mapping SaaS platform, today announced it has teamed up with shopping centre owner, manager and developer intu, to deliver a 'one map, everywhere' solution for its 14 flagship retail and leisure destinations across the UK.

intu's partnership with Mappedin will deliver an implemented wayfinding platform that provides real-time updates to the maps on each centre's website and in-centre kiosks, mitigating the need to update each channel separately.

"For businesses like intu, the concept of "one map, everywhere" brings speed and efficiency to their organization and mitigates the manual process of updating each property map every time a tenant changes or a pop-up shop shows up for a week. The ability to easily reflect these changes, in real-time across digital touchpoints ensures that shoppers are always given the most accurate version of a property map. In today's digital age, accuracy is expected, and intu now has the ability to make these changes collaboratively across their portfolio." said Hongwei Liu, Founder and CEO, Mappedin.

"intu is a well-known owner of flagship destinations across the UK and Spain, with a focus on compelling experiences. Along with enabling engaging digital wayfinding for shoppers, we know spatial data management and ongoing map maintenance is critical. Enabling intu with our map management platform will bring efficiency and accuracy to their shopper facing tools."

"It's important we deliver the best possible experience for intu's customers. That's why we're investing in a robust map management and wayfinding platform that will also lay the foundation for longer term digital enablement." said Roger Binks, Customer Experience Director at intu.

About Mappedin

Founded in 2011, Mappedin powers search and discovery indoors, enabling consumers to find what they're looking for with speed and ease. The software platform provides industry leading tools to manage dynamic indoor spatial data and offer wayfinding experiences for customer-facing applications. Mappedin works with the largest REITs across Canada, the United States, Europe, the United Arab Emirates and Australia, along with retail stores, hospitals, campuses, and airports around the world. For more information, please visit www.mappedin.com.

About intu

intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top 20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top 10 centres. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish. We attract over 400 million customer visits and over 25 million website visits a year offering a multichannel approach that truly supports retail strategies. In 2017, we launched the UK's first tailor-made promotional services model to help brands as they look to optimise their portfolio or expand their UK coverage. Our strategic focus on prime, high-footfall flagship destinations, combined with the strength and popularity of our brand, means that intu offers enhanced footfall, dwell time and loyalty. This helps our retailers flourish, driving occupancy and income growth. We are committed to our local communities, with our centres supporting over 120,000 jobs (representing about 3 per cent of the total UK retail workforce), and to operating with environmental responsibility. We have already met or exceeded a significant number of our 2020 environmental targets.

