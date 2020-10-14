Marathon Health Accelerates Growth & Market Expansion with New Clients, New Hires, and More Locations across U.S.

WINOOSKI, Vt., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a very uncertain economic climate that has other healthcare providers cutting back, Marathon Health continues to grow and expand, demonstrating its leadership in the workplace healthcare category. In the last six months, the company has signed new clients, including Tyson Foods and Wyndham Destinations, announced plans to expand to new regions across the U.S. adding over 150 new hires, and completed a merger with OurHealth (led by General Atlantic). In addition, Marathon Health has unveiled a new logo and brand identity to usher in this new chapter in its evolution.

Today's large employers increasingly view investments in health and wellbeing as an integral part of their workforce strategy. According to the 2020 Large Employers' Health Care Strategy and Plan Design Survey, 45 percent of respondents see a strong connection between employee health and wellbeing and overall business performance (up from 36 percent in 2019). Onsite and near-site workplace health centers provide a smart solution that delivers quality of care along with cost savings.

Marathon Health has built its business by creating innovative health centers that emphasize primary and preventive care, superior patient engagement, and actionable, data-driven results for employers around the country. To date, Marathon Health has saved employers more than $1 billion in health plan costs by focusing on outcomes and reducing the costs of ER, urgent care, specialty visits, and hospital stays. Patient satisfaction consistently tops 90 percent and healthcare providers love operating in this care model because they're allowed the time to truly build relationships with their patients. Appointment times average 28 minutes compared to 7 minutes at a hospital system. Marathon's growth is a testament to this superior patient-centric, cost-efficient model.

Some specifics regarding Marathon Health's growth and expansion initiatives include:

New Clients – Now supporting many of the Fortune 500, Marathon Health has welcomed a wealth of new clients including Wyndham Destinations and Tyson Foods . For Wyndham Destinations, Marathon Health will manage onsite health centers for over 6,000 employees in Indianapolis , Orlando , and Las Vegas offering convenient access to care at work. Indianapolis employees and their dependents will also have access to the local MyClinic near-site network of health centers, with plans to offer MyClinic network access in Orlando and Las Vegas in early 2021. For Tyson Foods, Marathon Health is partnering with them to establish health clinics at seven locations by the end of Q1, 2021. This is part of Tyson's overall effort to promote a culture of health that includes both primary and preventative care that is low cost or free to employees.

Executive Hires – Marathon Health has expanded its executive team with new heads of operations and sales. Mandy Berman joins as executive vice president of operations, leading strategy, process improvements, member services and health center performance measurement – bringing a wealth of experience with her from roles at 42 North Dental and Bright Horizons Family Solutions. Jeff Terrill is chief commercial officer responsible for national sales and client expansion. He comes to Marathon Health from EXOS where he was president and chief growth officer.

New Jobs – To help meet the growing demand for near-site and onsite healthcare and support future growth, Marathon is expanding its ranks and hiring 150 new employees in locations across the U.S. in positions ranging from clinicians to corporate support roles.

New Health Centers – Marathon Health is adding more than 25 new centers and expanding the industry-first MyClinic network to more cities, including Orlando, Las Vegas, and Columbus. The MyClinic network currently operates in Indianapolis, Ind., Charlotte, N.C., and Cincinnati, Ohio.

"The market continues to demand a solution that will reduce the overall cost of healthcare for employers while improving the health of their populations," said Marathon Health CEO Jerry Ford. "Not only do we deliver on that promise; we've also pioneered a way to improve the overall experience for our patients at the same time."

Ford added, "In fact, in a nationwide survey of nearly 250 HR leaders and benefit consultants conducted by Lieberman Research Worldwide (LRW), Marathon Health ranked highest among all competitors for healthcare expertise, reduction in health plan costs and reporting. We are proud of our leadership, proud of our growth, but even more excited by the opportunities that lie ahead."

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health, which includes the company formerly known as OurHealth, offers a proven solution to help employers improve the health of their populations and reduce the total cost of healthcare. The Marathon Health approach integrates the best practices of advanced primary care, health assessment with risk identification, coaching and advocacy, behavioral health and therapy, occupational health, physical therapy, and disease management for high cost, chronic conditions. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

