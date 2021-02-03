Marathon Health Continues Expansion in Ohio Market with New Network in Columbus Region

WINOOSKI, Vt. & INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, the leader of onsite, network, and virtual health centers for employers of all sizes, today announced its expansion into Columbus, Ohio with the opening of its newest Network, including three health centers. The first location, based in Grove City, is open now, with two more locations opening in Hilliard and the Easton area by June. All Marathon Health Network health centers share the same focus: to provide exceptional, personalized care for employees and their families while reducing the overall cost of healthcare for employers.

Leading local employers including First Financial Bank, Rumpke Waste & Recycling, Hilliard City Schools, South-Western City Schools, Ohio Healthcare Plan employers ESC of Central Ohio, ESC Council of Governments, and KIPP Columbus will provide the Marathon Health benefit to their employees.

"We offer a different path from traditional healthcare that delivers better patient and employer results – and we're looking forward to bringing that expertise to Columbus," said Jeff Wells, MD, CEO of Marathon Health. "On average, Marathon Health patients save their employers $2,000 annually and report better management of chronic conditions and overall health. The impact on businesses and patients is significant, and this has been underscored throughout the pandemic."

"We're excited. Our partnership with Marathon Health will allow our staff and their families to access quality healthcare at a location close to home in Hilliard, Grove City, or the Easton area," said Roy Walker, executive director of Human Resources with Hilliard City Schools. "Our employees will be able to save money and Hilliard City Schools should realize savings on medical costs. Our members can access medical assistance in the evening and on Saturday, and we appreciate the extended appointment times at Marathon Health."

Marathon Health also operates four locations in Cincinnati where Rumpke Waste & Recycling was an early adopter. "Our goal is to offer our team members benefits that enhance their quality of life," said East Area President, Andrew Rumpke. "We're excited to extend this benefit to our Columbus region employees and their families."

Marathon Health delivers an independent primary care model that gives providers extra time to build relationships with their patients, free of any hospital or health system partnerships. This unique model includes multi-channel access to care – virtual or in person – which is critical to meeting patients needs. Marathon Health's data-driven approach also gives employers comprehensive reporting and analytics to demonstrate the value of improvements and overall cost of care.

To date, Marathon Health has saved clients more than $1 billion in healthcare costs and over $23 million during the pandemic by providing access to healthcare when many traditional institutions did not. With more than 200 onsite and near-site health centers across 42 states, Marathon Health is on a mission to be the most trusted healthcare solution for employer organizations nationwide.

