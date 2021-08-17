Marathon Health Launches Newest Network Healthcare Facility in Columbus, Ohio with Open House

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, the leader in onsite, network, and virtual health centers for employers across the US, continues its expansion into Columbus, Ohio, with the grand opening of its new Network facility at Easton Town Center. The newest Marathon Health facility in the Columbus area will provide private and public sector employers with a way to deliver easy, affordable, and personalized healthcare to employees and their families. And like all Marathon health centers, the Network will also help reduce the overall cost of healthcare for local employers.

WHO: Dr. Tom Goodney, Superintendent of the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio and Marathon Health client, will join Marathon Health executives and clinicians to welcome Columbus-area business leaders, benefits consultants and the media to the new facility.

Any Columbus -area businesses interested in attending can sign up by contacting John Garner at [email protected] .

WHAT: The event will feature remarks from Dr. Goodney followed by a ribbon cutting, tour of the Network health center and a reception with food and drink. The event will be physically distanced and adhere to any/all COVID safety protocols. Masks are required to tour the facility.

WHERE: Marathon Health @ Easton Town Center, 3866 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219

WHEN: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 4:00pm – 5:30pm

WHY: Marathon Health offers a different path from traditional healthcare that delivers better patient and employer results – and the company is proud to bring that expertise to the Columbus area. On average, Marathon Health patients save their employers $2,000 annually and report better management of chronic conditions and overall health. With more than 200 onsite and Network health centers across 42 states, Marathon Health is on a mission to be the most trusted healthcare solution for employer organizations nationwide.

For more information on Marathon Health, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

Media Contact

NAME: John Irizarry

PHONE: (978) 604-7230

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Marathon Health